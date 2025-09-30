Indiana Fever injury report: $197,100 forward remains sidelined with Caitlin Clark and others for series-deciding Game 5 vs Aces (Sept. 30)

The Indiana Fever are one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals without Caitlin Clark and other key players during the regular season due to injuries. The latest Fever injury report has ruled out their $197,100 forward because of a concussion. Damiris Dantas will miss her eighth consecutive game as she remains under the league's concussion protocol. Dantas has not been cleared to return and will be on the sidelines on Tuesday's do-or-die Game 5 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.Dantas has been out since Sept. 11, when she suffered a concussion during practice. She was a vital part of the Fever's success in the regular season, but her absence has created chances for Brianna Turner and Makayla Timpson, who have stepped up their games in the postseason. Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKDamiris Dantas (concussion protocol) ruled out for Tuesday.Damiris Dantas averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds off the bench this season. She's been backing up Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard before going down with the injury. Complete Indiana Fever injury reportDamiris Dantas isn't the only player on the Indiana Fever's injury report. The Fever have dealt with a ton of injuries this season, but it hasn't prevented them from being close to making it all the way to the WNBA Finals. Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Chloe Bibby are all listed as out for Game 5. All five players are not expected to return this season, even if the Fever qualify for the WNBA Finals. Clark has been dealing with a strained groin for nearly two months and has only played 13 games this season. McDonald and Colson suffered season-ending injuries on Aug. 7 against the Phoenix Mercury. McDonald broke a bone in her foot, while Colson tore the ACL in her knee. Cunningham suffered a torn MCL on Aug. 18 against the Connecticut Sun, while Bibby has been dealing with knee soreness since Sept. 7. Indiana Fever to play Game 5 on the roadThe Indiana Fever are one win away from making their first WNBA Finals since 2015. The Fever are playing without six players, who were contributing factors throughout the season. It will be a hard task, especially with Game 5 on the road against the Las Vegas Aces.Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston need to be at their best to give the Fever a chance at advancing. The winner of the series will face the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals. A familiar face for the Fever is waiting for them in DeWanna Bonner, who played nine games in Indiana earlier this season.