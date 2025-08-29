Indiana Fever injury report: Chloe Bibby receives timely boost amid Caitlin Clark & Co.'s mounting injury crisis (Aug. 29)

The Indiana Fever have been dealing with injuries this season. Ahead of their game on Friday against the LA Sparks, there’s good news on the injury front.According to Chloe Peterson of Indy StarSports, Chloe Bibby is no longer listed on the Fever’s injury report. She is available and seems to have recovered sufficiently to return to practice and game action.Chloe Bibby attempts a shot in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Mercury - Source: GettyBibby was out for three games with a left knee injury and didn’t travel to Minnesota. The Fever released a video of the team bound for the West Coast on Thursday, with Bibby among the traveling party.She moved to Indiana from the Golden State Valkyries on July 25 via a seven-day hardship contract. She made an immediate impact in her debut vs. the Chicago Sky on July 7, recording eight points, two rebounds, one block and two 3s in 11 minutes.In her next game against the Phoenix Mercury on July 30, she posted 10 points, including two 3s, in 13 minutes as the Indiana Fever secured a 107-101 win. These efforts led Indiana to sign her for the remainder of the 2025 season on Aug. 1What’s next for Indiana Fever?The Fever won against the Seattle Storm 95–75 on Tuesday. Aliyah Boston recorded 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Odyssey Sims added 22 points, three rebounds and six assists.They embark on a critical West Coast road trip and will face the LA Sparks and then the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. It would end with a final road test in Phoenix on Sept. 2.Caitlin Clark remains sidelined as she continues her rehab from a groin injury and ankle bone bruise. She has reportedly participated in back-to-back walk-throughs, and coach Stephanie White wants to see her participate in live practice sessions before considering a return.Caitlin Clark - Source: GettyMeanwhile, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie advised the Fever to shut Clark down for the season. She cited the risks of aggravating the injury as well as the critical need to weigh long-term health over short-term gains.