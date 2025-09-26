Much like most of the season and the WNBA playoffs, the Indiana Fever's injury report continues to be stacked with names like Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, among others. While Clark and Cunningham are done for the season, along with Aari McDonald, Chloe Bibby and Sydney Colson, Hull remains in contention to play. The Fever's 3-and-D specialist is dealing with a back issue. Hull was questionable because of it in Game 2, but still played. She's probable for Game 3. Hull was arguably the most impactful player for Indiana while playing through the injury, dropping 15 points, three rebounds and two assists in the 90-68 loss. Hull didn't practice on Thursday, but is likely to play in Game 3.Another notable mention on the Fever's injury report is Damiris Dantas. The forward, who is in the final year of her $197,100 contract, remains on the sidelines in the playoffs, citing concussion protocol. Coach Stephanie White said on Thursday that there is no return timetable available for Dantas. Fortunately for the Fever, Dantas' absence hasn't cost them much. However, she could have been key against the Aces because of her size and shooting ability. Lexie Hull sits in practice for precautionary reasons amid physical series between Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces Lexie Hull has been 'Ms. Dependable' for the Indiana Fever amid their injuries this season. She's dealt with a few blows on different occasions, but it hasn't limited her availability. Hull continues to battle through it in the playoffs, and the Fever can use someone with her physical tools against the Las Vegas Aces.Through two games, it's arguably the most physical series in the 2025 postseason. Players and coaches of both teams have raised concerns, but haven't shied away from matching each other's intensity. Hull also dished her take on it on Tuesday, saying:&quot;I feel like a bit on the ground a little bit more this series so far. We just keep getting back up, so that's all you can really say.&quot;It made sense for Lexie Hull to stay off the court on Thursday and take precaution by not playing. Game 3 could be more physical with both teams searching for an advantage. The Indiana Fever can go up 2-1 and close the series at home, while the Las Vegas Aces are in a must-win situation, considering they have lost homecourt advantage after dropping Game 1.