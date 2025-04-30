Indiana Fever lifts Natasha Howard's spirits as she sets lofty goals for the upcoming WNBA season

Natasha Howard's WNBA career has come full circle as the former fifth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever has returned to the franchise this offseason.

Ad

On Wednesday, Howard told reporters that in her return to Indiana, she has set lofty goals for the team and herself. The power forward is looking to return to the Defensive Player of the Year award conversation, an award she won in 2019.

"One thing for me I actually want to win MVP. I was close to winning it in 2019, but that was years now. Getting MVP and also defensive player of the year, but at the end it's holding that trophy," Howard said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2019, Howard averaged 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game with the Seattle Storm. She ultimately lost the MVP race to Elena Delle Donne.

Since then, Howard has been unable to play a full season, but managed to get back up to her 2019 totals last season with the Dallas Wings. She averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27 games.

Howard signed a 1 year contract worth $214,666 to return to the Indiana Fever this offseason. Her championship experience of winning three WNBA titles will be a vital piece to the young core of the Fever roster.

Ad

Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Coloson were all brought in to the franchise this offseason not only for their talent, but for their experience as they have all won WNBA titles.

Howard compares rookie stint in Indiana to new opportunity with the Fever

Natasha Howard has jumped around the league quite a bit in her 11-year career. She has played for the Fever, Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings before returning to Indiana for her second stint.

Ad

On Wednesday, Howard told reporters during the Fever's media day that the team and organization in Indiana are much different this time than when she was with the Fever in 2014.

"The culture with this team is completely different. There's a lot of energy, a lot of determination, passion on this team...the team I was on we had older players, a lot of players that had a lot of experience," Howard said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This team right here has experience too. They actaully want to learn more and they're huingry. We're hungry this season to do a lot of things that a lot of people expect that we wont be able to do this year," Howard added.

The Indiana Fever kicks off their campaign on Saturday, gearing up to open the preseason against the Washington Mystics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More