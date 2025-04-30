  • home icon
Indiana Fever preseason schedule: Date, time, when and where to watch Caitlin Clark's team in action during tune up games

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 30, 2025 10:30 GMT
Indiana Fever preseason schedule. (Photo: GETTY)
Indiana Fever preseason schedule. (Photo: GETTY)

The Indiana Fever had a busy offseason, overhauling their front office, coaching staff and roster ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. The Fever began their campaign with training camp under coach Stephanie White on Sunday. The season is set to start on May 17 against the Chicago Sky.

After Caitlin Clark's historic rookie campaign, the Fever went all in on the Iowa product this offseason. They hired a new president and general manager, replaced Christie Sides with White and brought in experienced players who could turn Indiana into a contender.

But before the season starts, Clark and the Fever are scheduled to have three preseason games. Let's look at all the details of the team's exhibition games.

Indiana Fever Preseason Schedule

Game 1

  • Opponent: Washington Mystics
  • Date: May 3, Saturday
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
  • Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Where to Watch: NBA TV

Game 2

  • Opponent: Brazil National Team
  • Date: May 4, Sunday
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
  • Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • Where to Watch: ESPN or ESPN2

Game 3

  • Opponent: Atlanta Dream
  • Date: May 10, Saturday
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
  • Location: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia
  • Where to Watch: WNBA League Pass
The game between the Indiana Fever and Brazil National team will be Caitlin Clark's first game back at Iowa since getting drafted last year. It will be televised on ESPN if there is no Game 7 scheduled for May 4. It's expected to air on ESPN2 if there's a Game 7 in the NBA playoffs.

Indiana Fever Training Camp Roster

The Indiana Fever retained just five players, including Caitlin Clark, from their roster last season, signed four free agent veterans, invited one for training camp, traded for two players and drafted three rookies.

Here's the full roster of the Fever for training camp:

  • Kelsey Mitchell | Guard | No. 0
  • Natasha Howard | Forward | No. 6
  • Aliyah Boston | Center | No. 7
  • Sophie Cunningham | Guard | No. 8
  • Lexie Hull | Guard | No. 10
  • Brianna Turner | Forward | No. 11
  • Damiris Dantas | Center | No. 12
  • Jillian Alleyne | Forward | No. 14
  • Yvonne Ejim | Forward | No. 15
  • Jaelyn Brown | Guard | No. 18
  • Makayla Timpson | Forward | No. 21
  • Caitlin Clark | Guard | No. 22
  • Bree Hall | Guard | No. 23
  • DeWanna Bonner | Forward | No. 25
  • Sydney Colson | Guard | No. 51

The maximum number of players for a WNBA roster is 12, so at least three players are going to get cut at training camp before the start of the 2025 season.

