Indiana Fever president shuts down X account following overwhelming fan uproar on Caitlin Clark comments

Indiana Fever president Kelly Krauskopf has seen an unprecedented surge of success in her organization since Caitlin Clark arrived on the scene. However, Krauskopf's recent comments on the Fever's potential growth have drawn so much flak that she was forced to make one drastic change.

In a media availability prior to the Fever's game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, Krauskopf described her vision for the team.

"Yes, we have a foundational player in Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, and we're going to continue to add to that," the Fever president said. "But I want this team to be the leader in the country and, you know, an enduring brand like Apple or something."

Hours later, netizens noticed that she had deactived her X account, attributing this to the immediate backlash against her comments at the media availability.

"Fever President has deleted her account. You, guys," one netizen tweeted.

"Indiana Fever president Kelly Krauskopf has deactivated her Twitter account. Keep tagging and reposting these r****ds until they get the message," another netizen said.

Indeed, fans minced no words in their negative reactions to Krauskopf's comments.

"This team is screwed up from the top down. #now we know," one fan commented.

To Krauskopf's credit, the Fever have taken 14 playoff trips in the 18 years that she has handled the team as an executive. Under her watch, Indiana has gone to the Eastern Conference Finals seven times and ultimately won the WNBA title in 2012.

Despite Krauskopf's role in the Fever's success throughout the years, her comments on Friday evidently drew the ire of the team's fanbase.

"We were connected on both ends of the floor": Indiana Fever HC praises team's stellar performance against Dream

Even as Krauskopf dealt with the aftermath of her comments, the team's head coach had some glowing words to say after the Fever pulled off a resounding 99-82 victory over the Dream.

After the game, the Fever's official X account posted a clip of coach Stephanie White dishing out positive feedback to the players in the locker room.

"We self-connected when we needed to. We communicated on the floor. Multiple levels of effort. We were connected on both ends of the floor," White said excitedly. "I'm proud of y'all...that's a big bounce-back."

With this win over the Dream, the Fever (10-10) have climbed back to .500 while also staying in step with the Washington Mystics (10-10) for the third spot in the Eastern Conference.

