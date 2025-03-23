Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson raves about Norfolk's spirited March Madness effort against Maryland

March Madness lived up to its name as the No. 13 Norfolk State Spartans faced the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Despite being heavy underdogs, the Spartans took a surprising 32-30 lead at halftime before ultimately losing 82-69.

WNBA star Sydney Colson praised the Spartans on X following the game.

"I hope Norfolk St has all those players returning bc they were fun to watch! First full game of the tourney that I’ve watched," Colson wrote.

Colson played for Texas A&M for four years before the Connecticut Sun took her in the second round of the 2011 WNBA Draft.

She's had a successful career in the league, winning two WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces. She signed a one-year, $90,000 deal with the Indiana Fever in February.

Sydney Colson says one teammate convinced her to team up with Caitlin Clark

The Fever have added a myriad of veteran and proven stars to their roster. They believed in Caitlin Clark and wanted to give her more weapons.

When asked about her decision to team up with the Iowa product, Sydney Colson said:

"Kate Martin, my teammate from the Aces, is obviously good friends with Caitlin Clark," Colson told Boardroom on Feb. 28. "They played together at Iowa and she speaks really highly of her. And obviously we saw the rookie year that she had. So her, Kelsey, and Aliyah Boston they had something special the second half of the season and I just look at them as a young hungry team."

Colson said that she would miss her fans in Las Vegas.

"I’ll miss those fans and everything, but I felt God was leading me in another direction," she added. "You’re not necessarily feeling like you’re ready to take a step, but I think that’s usually when you need to."

The Fever will be one of the teams to beat next season, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Colson win her third championship in her first year with her new team.

