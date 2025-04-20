Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson's mom in disbelief over HHS Secretary RFK Jr.'s controversial autism comments

Sydney Colson's mother, Stephanie Colson, expressed disbelief over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial comments on autism in children.
On Friday, a report that the health and human services secretary eliminated an advisory committee on genetic disorders in newborns and kids triggered a huge backlash on social media.
Stephanie voiced out her feelings about the decision.
"Useless," Stephanie wrote.
When another user mentioned that the person Kennedy hired to research autism wasn't a doctor and didn't have a medical license, she commented again.
"@andreabramovich unbelievable," Stephanie wrote.
The public backlash directed at Kennedy comes after he made certain remarks about children with autism, which many, especially parents, found offensive. In a HHS press conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the secretary listed activities that people with autism won't be able to do.
"These are kids who will never pay taxes," Kennedy said. "They’ll never hold a job, they’ll never play baseball, they’ll never write a poem, they’ll never go on a date, many of them will never use a toilet unassisted."
Meanwhile, Sydney is part of the new-look Indiana Fever ahead of the 2025 season.
Sydney Colson speaks out after WNBA Commissioner was booed at 2025 draft
At the 2025 draft held on Monday in New York City, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert got an unexpected reception as she was booed by the audience. While reacting to the jeers Engelbert got at the event, Sydney Colson posted on X.
"U know the W gettin bigger when they start booing at the drafts," Colson tweeted.
The two-time WNBA champion joined Indiana this offseason as a free agent after spending the past three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces. Colson was a member of the Aces team that won consecutive championships in 2022 and 2023.
She brings a wealth of championship experience to the Fever, who boast talents like 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, alongside veterans Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner.