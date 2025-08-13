Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston reveals the origin of her special pre-game tradition with Caitlin Clark

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark are two of the best players on the Indiana Fever roster right now. Both are former first-round picks who have dominated their draft classes and are both Rookie of the Year awardees.However, fans have noticed a pregame ritual that Boston and Clark indulge in before every game. The two teammates, who turned best friends, always hug each other while sitting on the bench before a game.On Wednesday, Boston shared the origin story behind the pre-game celebration during her guest appearance on Candace Parker's &quot;Post Moves&quot; podcast.&quot;It really just started one game where we just game each other a hug and she was like, 'You're gonna be amazing because you are amazing' and then I said it back,&quot; Boston told Parker. &quot;We've just done it every game, even though she has been out for a while. I make sure that I get my pregame hug.&quot; (Timestamp 44:10)Later, Boston revealed that her pregame ritual with Caitlin Clark bolstered her confidence before she stepped on the court.&quot;You just feel it. You're like, 'You know what? I am gonna be amazing.&quot;Candace Parker then interrupted Aliyah Boston and asked if she and Clark would repeat the hugs in the following games. The Fever forward laughed and said that she and CC would never stop hugging.Caitlin Clark separates Aliyah Boston from feuding with refereesThe Fever vs Wings match on Tuesday was full of intensity as both teams fiercely battled on the court, with Dallas ultimately beating Indiana 81-80.Aliyah Boston had a night, scoring 14 points, collecting five rebounds with one assist to wrap her night.She did end up in foul trouble, though, and at the end of the third quarter, she was frustrated with the officials and started arguing with one. Realizing the further trouble arguing with a referee could land Boston in, Caitlin Clark stepped on the court to separate her teammate.A fan shared the clip of the moment in an X (formerly Twitter) post. In the video, Clark is seen walking towards Boston, who was talking with the official. She nudged the Fever forward on her arms and tried to pull her teammate away.Aliyah Boston takes the hint and walks away from the situation. As Clark walked away, she turned back and smiled at the referee.