Indiana Fever star Brianna Turner shares strong message against online trolls

The Indiana Fever suffered their third loss of the WNBA season Wednesday, this time with an 83-77 setback against the Washington Mystics.

Given the lofty expectations and all the preseason hype surrounding Caitlin Clark and her team, they've arguably garnered the most attention in the league again, and that's not always a good thing.

Notably, that's why Brianna Turner finally had enough of the online trolls and hate speech on social media, which is why she took to X to call the haters out with a lengthy three-comment post.

"I’m unsure if it’s due to a lack of compassion, empathy, or self-reflection, but I will never understand how some people get on social media and spread negativity relentlessly. Making it their sole mission to bring others down. I drive myself crazy trying to figure out why," she wrote.

Turner clarified that she wasn't talking about someone or something specifically, and she admitted that she's come across all types of people on social media, not just trolls.

"This is a general theme I’ve noticed. It’s NOT targeted towards a specific event. I personally would never have the energy to be chronically online and rude to strangers, but to each their own. Maybe it’s a way for people to express themselves bc there’s rarely accountability," she continued.

The former Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky power forward hasn't been much of a factor for the Fever so far. She's totalled just 15 minutes across two appearances, scoring one point with three rebounds and two assists in her first season with the Fever.

Indiana Fever will need everybody to step up without Caitlin Clark

The Fever couldn't take care of business in their first game without Caitlin Clark. The Iowa product will reportedly miss the next couple of weeks with a left quad strain.

Needless to say, having their best player and primary ball-handler on the sidelines will be a huge challenge, but it might also be a blessing in disguise.

Stephanie White's team got off to a slow start after being the most aggressive organization in the offseason, and everybody will now have to step up and do their part to hold down the fort without Clark.

They will have to find their stride and hopefully, that will help shake off the rust and get everybody on the same page for when their young superstar gets back on the court.

