Indiana Fever star Natasha Howard drops 2-word reaction for preseason workout

Indiana Fever player Natasha Howard, who returned to the team this offseason, is already making preparations for the return of league action. Ahead of the 2025 season, the veteran forward took to the basketball court to get some practice.

She shared a picture showing her Nike sneakers on the court, which was uploaded to her Instagram story with a two-word caption:

"Clock in"

Howard rejoined the Fever this offseason as a free agent after spending last season with the Dallas Wings. She played 27 games in the regular season and averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Selected as the fifth overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft by Indiana, the 33-year-old has had quite the journey in the league. She was traded by the Fever in 2016 to the Minnesota Lynx in a deal that sent Devereaux Peters to the other side.

Natasha Howard then spent two seasons there before joining the Seattle Storm in 2018, eventually leaving again to become part of the New York Liberty in 2021.

In 2023, the Florida State graduate joined the Wings, where she played for the last two seasons. The 6-foot-2 player brings a wealth of experience to the Fever, where she is set to start a new chapter of her WNBA career.

Natasha Howard shares her feelings about rejoining Indiana Fever

After moving to Indiana this offseason, Natasha Howard did not hold back from expressing her feelings. She opened up in an interview with Fever play-by-play announcer Pat Boylan about how it feels returning to the team that drafted her more than a decade ago.

"It's a blessing to be back, to be honest", she said. "Like when I was on that stage press conference, I kind of got emotional a little bit. Like, wow, I'm back here again where I started.

"And just how Stephanie White was speaking so highly of me. Like, I'm like, this is where I need to be at, and this is where I belong. And I'm just so happy to be able to come back and handle some unfinished business."

Howard is a three-time WNBA champion and two-time All-Star. The Fever would look to combine her championship knowledge with the talent of their younger players as they look to mount a strong challenge in the league in the 2025 season.

