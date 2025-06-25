"Indiana Fever was too straight for DeWanna Bonner": Jason Whitlock drags 'heterosexual' Lexie Hull into wild theory on Caitlin Clark's slump

Jason Whitlock chimed on DeWanna Bonner's departure from the Indiana Fever, calling the WNBA "a gay soap opera." The veteran sports analyst also said that the off-court fiasco has affected the performance of star Caitlin Clark.

On Wednesday's "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," posted on X, Whitlock laid out the reasons why he thinks the Bonner and the Fever did not work out.

"This league is a soap opera. It's a gay soap opera," Whitlock said. "We just had the star character, Caitlin Clark, not get along with one of the fill-in or extra characters or secondary characters in the WNBA, DeWanna Bonner... their big free-agent acquisition this offseason, it just didn't work.

"The environment in Indianapolis with the Indiana Fever and their fanbase, it's way too heterosexual for someone like DeWanna Bonner. They play a style and a pace that doesn't fit DeWanna Bonner."

Bonner, a two-time WNBA champion, played just nine games with the Fever. She started the first three games before eventually being replaced in the starting lineup by guard Lexie Hull. Bonner missed the last five games due to personal reasons. The six-time All-Star last played on June 10 — a 77-58 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

"They benched her for Lexie Hull, a blonde, attractive, apparently heterosexual woman," Whitlock said. "I just don't think this went over well with DeWanna Bonner. She quit the team on June 10th for personal reasons."

Whitlock added that Clark's recent slump could be attributed to the off-court issues hounding the Fever. The sports analyst speculated that there are also issues with the Fever's other veteran offseason acquisition, Natasha Howard, and two-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell.

"There clearly has been off-the-court drama affecting Caitlin Clark. And I think some of it revolves around DeWanna Bonner, but some of it probably revolves around Natasha Howard. ... Some of it perhaps Kelsey Mitchell. ... Just the chemistry on this team is not right. It's been poorly put together. There's no big picture vision."

"The WNBA is a gay soap opera. The Indiana Fever was too straight for Dewanna Bonner, so she’s out. This off-the-court drama is clearly impacting Caitlin Clark in a negative way," Whitlock tweeted.

Indiana had a 94-86 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday to snap a two-game losing skid. However, Clark had another miserable shooting night, finishing with six points on 3-for-13 (0-for-6 from 3-point range). In the last three games, Clark shot just 13-for-47, including 1-for-23 from beyond the arc.

DeWanna Bonner on Fever exit: "Felt the fit did not work out"

After days of speculation, the Indiana Fever announced Wednesday that they waived DeWanna Bonner and signed guard Aari McDonald, who was previously with the team via the league's emergency hardship exception.

The Fever shared Bonner's remarks on the release:

“I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise. Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization’s willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players.”

WNBA insider Annie Costabile said that, per league sources, the 37-year-old forward is eyeing the Atlanta Dream or the Phoenix Mercury as her next stop. Bonner's longtime partner, Alyssa Thomas, plays for the Mercury.

