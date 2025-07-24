  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Indiana Fever Stranger Things jersey: Where to buy Caitlin Clark Rebel Edition, price and more

Indiana Fever Stranger Things jersey: Where to buy Caitlin Clark Rebel Edition, price and more

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:35 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever Stranger Things jersey: Where to buy Caitlin Clark Rebel Edition, price and more - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever on Wednesday launched a “Stranger Things” jersey. It features a special edition “Rebel Edition” uniform created in collaboration with Netflix’s Stranger Things series.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The jersey, as announced, will be worn during select 2025 WNBA games. Starting with Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Ad

Let’s take a look at what you should know about the Fever Stranger Things special Rebel Edition jersey:

Design and Inspiration of the Indiana Fever special edition jersey

The jersey features an eerie black and red hue. The color combination was inspired by the “Upside Down” world of Stranger Things. There’s also a vintage Stranger Things font, Demogorgon claw accents and “011” printed on the waistband as a nod to Eleven.

Ad

An initial design was debuted in 2021, and it instantly became a fan favorite. However, this updated version was reintroduced in July 2025 ahead of Stranger Things Season 5.

Release and Availability

The jersey was officially relaunched on Wednesday. It will make its on-court debut at the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game on Thursday.

What other games will the jersey be used?

  • July 30 vs. Phoenix Mercury
  • Aug. 9 vs. Chicago Sky
  • Aug.12 vs. Dallas Wings
  • Aug. 26 vs. Seattle Storm
  • Aug. 29 @ LA Sparks
  • Sept. 9 vs. Minnesota Lynx
Ad

Where to buy the special edition jersey?

Fans of the Fever can purchase the special edition from:

  • Fever Team Store (online & Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
  • Fanatics (Stranger Things Rebel Edition Caitlin Clark variant available)
  • Nike
  • WNBA/NBA official store (unisex Caitlin Clark version)
  • Pacers Team Store site (adult swingman style Caitlin Clark version)

What is the price of the Fever special edition jersey?

While the jersey will be in limited supply, fans can get the following versions of the jersey at the following prices:

Ad
VersionPrice

Unisex adult Swingman (e.g., Caitlin Clark)

$130

Unisex adult Victory (standard Dri-FIT)

~$100 (Nike or Fanatics)

Youth Rebel Edition

~$100 (Fanatics)

Ad

What's next for the Indiana Fever?

The Indiana Fever is without star guard Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa star has missed two straight games due to a right groin injury, sustained in the July 15 win over the Connecticut Sun.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever wears a shirt saying &quot;Pay us what you owe us&quot; before the 2025 AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever wears a shirt saying "Pay us what you owe us" before the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - Source: Getty

With no official return timeline yet, Coach Stephanie White confirmed that medical consultations are ongoing. Clark has been under multi-pronged rehab, including red-light therapy, dry needling and hyperbaric oxygen treatments, while relying on mental health strategies like journaling, guided by a sports psychologist.

The Fever has a 12–12 record and has gone 8–5 in games Clark has played. Tip-off for the game against the Aces is at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will air on TV on Amazon Prime Video, WTHR-13 and Vegas 34.

About the author
Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications