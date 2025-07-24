Indiana Fever Stranger Things jersey: Where to buy Caitlin Clark Rebel Edition, price and more

The Indiana Fever on Wednesday launched a “Stranger Things” jersey. It features a special edition “Rebel Edition” uniform created in collaboration with Netflix’s Stranger Things series.The jersey, as announced, will be worn during select 2025 WNBA games. Starting with Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.Let’s take a look at what you should know about the Fever Stranger Things special Rebel Edition jersey:Design and Inspiration of the Indiana Fever special edition jerseyThe jersey features an eerie black and red hue. The color combination was inspired by the “Upside Down” world of Stranger Things. There’s also a vintage Stranger Things font, Demogorgon claw accents and “011” printed on the waistband as a nod to Eleven.An initial design was debuted in 2021, and it instantly became a fan favorite. However, this updated version was reintroduced in July 2025 ahead of Stranger Things Season 5.Release and AvailabilityThe jersey was officially relaunched on Wednesday. It will make its on-court debut at the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game on Thursday.What other games will the jersey be used?July 30 vs. Phoenix MercuryAug. 9 vs. Chicago SkyAug.12 vs. Dallas WingsAug. 26 vs. Seattle StormAug. 29 @ LA SparksSept. 9 vs. Minnesota LynxWhere to buy the special edition jersey?Fans of the Fever can purchase the special edition from:Fever Team Store (online &amp; Gainbridge Fieldhouse)Fanatics (Stranger Things Rebel Edition Caitlin Clark variant available)NikeWNBA/NBA official store (unisex Caitlin Clark version)Pacers Team Store site (adult swingman style Caitlin Clark version)What is the price of the Fever special edition jersey?While the jersey will be in limited supply, fans can get the following versions of the jersey at the following prices:VersionPriceUnisex adult Swingman (e.g., Caitlin Clark) $130 Unisex adult Victory (standard Dri-FIT) ~$100 (Nike or Fanatics) Youth Rebel Edition ~$100 (Fanatics) What's next for the Indiana Fever?The Indiana Fever is without star guard Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa star has missed two straight games due to a right groin injury, sustained in the July 15 win over the Connecticut Sun.Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever wears a shirt saying &quot;Pay us what you owe us&quot; before the 2025 AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game - Source: GettyWith no official return timeline yet, Coach Stephanie White confirmed that medical consultations are ongoing. Clark has been under multi-pronged rehab, including red-light therapy, dry needling and hyperbaric oxygen treatments, while relying on mental health strategies like journaling, guided by a sports psychologist.The Fever has a 12–12 record and has gone 8–5 in games Clark has played. Tip-off for the game against the Aces is at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will air on TV on Amazon Prime Video, WTHR-13 and Vegas 34.