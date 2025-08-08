  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Indiana Fever suffer humungous blow as $72,414 point guard exits Phoenix with walking boot and crutches

Indiana Fever suffer humungous blow as $72,414 point guard exits Phoenix with walking boot and crutches

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Aug 08, 2025 05:30 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever suffer humungous blow as Aari McDonald exits Phoenix with walking boot and crutches - Image Source: Getty

Plenty went wrong for the Indiana Fever on Thursday as they suffered their worst defeat of the season, a 35-point thrashing at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury, 95-60. They also saw members of their backcourt go down with injuries.

Ad

Already playing without Caitlin Clark, the Fever watched as two more guards, veteran Sydney Colson and fan-favorite Aari McDonald, went down with injuries.

Colson, who logged just a minute of court time, exited early in the first quarter with a left knee issue and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. McDonald limped off the floor during the fourth quarter and didn’t return.

According to Brandon Kleen of Awful Announcing, McDonald, on a one-year, $72,414 deal with the Fever, was seen postgame in a walking boot on her right foot and using crutches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star reported that Fever head coach Stephanie White confirmed it was a left knee injury for Colson and a right foot issue for McDonald.

"We'll get more evaluation when we get home tomorrow then we'll see where we are,” Peterson quoted White as saying.

Fever forward Sophie Cunningham also had an injury scare late in the first half, but she bounced back to finish with a season-high 18 points, draining five triples.

Ad

What’s next for the Indiana Fever?

Injuries are never timely, but the Fever do have a more favorable stretch coming up on the schedule.

Now that their four-game road trip is over, they’ll head back to Indianapolis for three consecutive home games against non-playoff teams: the Chicago Sky on Saturday, the Dallas Wings on Tuesday and the Washington Mystics on Friday.

They’ll then hit the road again for an Aug. 17 clash with the league-worst Connecticut Sun.

Ad

Still, despite the manageable schedule, the injury situation casts a big shadow. The Fever could be down to zero point guards, with Caitlin Clark still without a return timetable since her groin injury on July 15, and both McDonald and Colson going down just recently.

READ: "It's turning brutal": Jason Whitlock advocates for rushing Caitlin Clark back as Mercury hammer Fever in lopsided battle

The Fever have had to deal with a near-constant rotation of injuries, from Clark, Colson and McDonald to forward Sophie Cunningham, on top of managing the DeWanna Bonner drama.

Ad

Coach Stephanie White has continued to stress that the team’s priority is Clark’s long-term health, making sure she’s fully recovered before she returns to avoid any risk of re-injury.

Even after falling to 17-14, the Fever still hold a top-five spot in the standings.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications