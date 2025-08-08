Indiana Fever suffer humungous blow as $72,414 point guard exits Phoenix with walking boot and crutches

Plenty went wrong for the Indiana Fever on Thursday as they suffered their worst defeat of the season, a 35-point thrashing at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury, 95-60. They also saw members of their backcourt go down with injuries.Already playing without Caitlin Clark, the Fever watched as two more guards, veteran Sydney Colson and fan-favorite Aari McDonald, went down with injuries.Colson, who logged just a minute of court time, exited early in the first quarter with a left knee issue and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. McDonald limped off the floor during the fourth quarter and didn’t return.According to Brandon Kleen of Awful Announcing, McDonald, on a one-year, $72,414 deal with the Fever, was seen postgame in a walking boot on her right foot and using crutches.Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star reported that Fever head coach Stephanie White confirmed it was a left knee injury for Colson and a right foot issue for McDonald.&quot;We'll get more evaluation when we get home tomorrow then we'll see where we are,” Peterson quoted White as saying.Fever forward Sophie Cunningham also had an injury scare late in the first half, but she bounced back to finish with a season-high 18 points, draining five triples.What’s next for the Indiana Fever?Injuries are never timely, but the Fever do have a more favorable stretch coming up on the schedule.Now that their four-game road trip is over, they’ll head back to Indianapolis for three consecutive home games against non-playoff teams: the Chicago Sky on Saturday, the Dallas Wings on Tuesday and the Washington Mystics on Friday.They’ll then hit the road again for an Aug. 17 clash with the league-worst Connecticut Sun.Still, despite the manageable schedule, the injury situation casts a big shadow. The Fever could be down to zero point guards, with Caitlin Clark still without a return timetable since her groin injury on July 15, and both McDonald and Colson going down just recently.READ: &quot;It's turning brutal&quot;: Jason Whitlock advocates for rushing Caitlin Clark back as Mercury hammer Fever in lopsided battleThe Fever have had to deal with a near-constant rotation of injuries, from Clark, Colson and McDonald to forward Sophie Cunningham, on top of managing the DeWanna Bonner drama.Coach Stephanie White has continued to stress that the team’s priority is Clark’s long-term health, making sure she’s fully recovered before she returns to avoid any risk of re-injury.Even after falling to 17-14, the Fever still hold a top-five spot in the standings.