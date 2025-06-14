The Indiana Fever will be without veteran forward DeWanna Bonner for Saturday's WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup against the New York Liberty. Bonner, who is on a one-year, $200,000 contract, is the lone player on the team’s injury report, listed as out due to personal reasons.

She last played in Tuesday’s demoralizing 77-58 loss to the Atlanta Dream, logging 20 minutes off the bench and contributing five points, two rebounds and two assists. Since then, the former Connecticut Sun standout has been absent from team activities, missing two consecutive practices.

Coach Stephanie White addressed Bonner’s status on Friday, confirming that the forward is not expected to be in attendance for the game. While White didn’t disclose the specifics of Bonner’s absence, she emphasized that the team fully supports her and is standing firmly by her side.

"I think she's doing as well as she can be right now," White told reporters. "We're going to continue to support her and give her the time that she needs. I don't anticipate her being here (Saturday), and just with her right now, it's supporting her and giving her what she needs."

DeWanna Bonner has faced a challenging start to the season with the Indiana Fever. After opening the campaign in the starting lineup, she was eventually moved to a bench role. Through the early stretch, Bonner is averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.4 minutes per game.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty?

The Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game will take place on Saturday, June 14, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. EST (noon PT).

The Fever vs. Liberty game will be telecast live on ABC, while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip-off. Live streaming will be available on ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling and WNBA League Pass.

