Indiana Fever updated 2025 WNBA championship odds after unexpected first-round win

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:28 GMT
Indiana Fever updated 2025 WNBA championship odds after unexpected first-round win.

The No. 6-ranked Indiana Fever beat the No. 3-seeded Atlanta Dream 87-85 in Game 3 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals. After whipping the Dream 77-60 in Indiana two nights ago, the Fever remained underdogs entering the deciding game. Behind a balanced attack and a 7-0 run to end the game, the Fever pulled through to punch a ticket to the next round.

Despite the impressive win against a higher-seeded opponent, Indiana’s odds of winning the championship remain dim. ESPN has the Fever at +5000 to go all the way to claim the title. They are tied with the Seattle Storm, a possible semifinal opponent, for the worst odds to become champions.

The Minnesota Lynx (-170) and the Las Vegas Aces (+215), the top two seeds, are the firm favorites to emerge as winners.

The Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty, ranked No. 4 and 5 in the playoffs, respectively, have a deciding game on Friday. The winner of that series will face the Lynx, a key reason both have +1200 odds to nail the championship.

Indiana Fever fared well in regular-season meetings against either Seattle Storm or Las Vegas Aces

Thursday’s Game 3 winner between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces will face the Indiana Fever in the semifinals. Although injury-riddled, the Indiana Fever fared well against both teams, hinting at the possibility of continuing that trend in the playoffs.

The Fever went 3-0 against the Storm in the regular season. Seattle came closest to beating Indiana in early August, but the Clark-less team held on to win 78-74.

The Las Vegas Aces present arguably the more difficult matchup for the Indiana Fever. Behind A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, they finished the regular season with a 16-0 record. The Aces’ 17-game winning streak ended when they lost to the Storm 86-83 in Game 2 on Tuesday.

The Fever hold a 2-1 edge against the Aces in head-to-head encounters before the playoffs. Indiana never faced the stacked team during its juggernaut run to end the regular season. One game to note was the Fever’s 81-54 beatdown of the Aces in early July without Caitlin Clark.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

