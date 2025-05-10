Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 10 | 2025 WNBA preseason

On Saturday, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever collided with the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena.

With the 2025 WNBA season around the corner, today's game is the last chance for fans to see players in preseason action before the 2025 season tips off.

So far, Indiana has looked dominant throughout the preseason, picking up a win over the Washington Mystics thanks to some impressive play from Sophie Cunningham, and a win over the Brazilian Women's National Team in Caitlin Clark's big return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

On the flip side, the Dream were able to pick up a big win of their own over the Mystics on Wednesday thanks to a big game from Brittney Griner, who led the way with a double-double, and Nia Coffey, who flirted with a double-double of her own.

Following today's preseason showdown between the Fever and the Dream, Atlanta will tip off the regular season with a game against the Mystics on Friday, while on the flip side, Indiana will collide with the Chicago Sky next Saturday.

With the Dream looking to return to the postseason and make it out of the first round for the first time since 2016, and the Fever looking to cement themselves as true title contenders, the 2025 WNBA season seems poised to deliver fireworks for both teams.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Game Player Stats and Box Score

Indiana Fever

Name REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Natasha Howard 3 0 1 1 0 1 8 Aliyah Boston 2 1 1 0 2 2 7 Kelsey Mitchell 2 1 1 0 1 1 4 Sophie Cunningham 2 1 0 0 0 1 5 Caitlin Clark 5 3 0 0 3 2 11 DeWanna Bonnar 1 0 1 0 1 1 2 Brianna Turner 4 0 0 0 1 1 2 Sydney Colson 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lexie Hull 3 2 1 0 0 1 0

Atlanta Dream

Name REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Brionna Jones 4 1 0 0 1 2 5 Brittney Griner 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 1 1 1 0 0 0 5 Allisha Gray 3 2 1 3 2 1 2 Rhyne Howard 0 3 1 1 2 2 7 Nia Coffey 4 2 2 0 1 3 2 Naz Hillmon 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 Maya Caldwell 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 Te-Hina Paopao 0 1 0 1 0 2 11

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Game game recap

Indiana came out strong in the first quarter, fueled by their dominant win over the Brazilian Women's National Team at Caitlin Clark's alma mater last weekend.

In the first quarter, Indiana outscored Atlanta 21-16, with the Fever's offense firing on all cylinders as Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark combined for 12. On the flip side, Atlanta received a major injection of energy from Te-Hina Paopao off the bench, who logged five first-quarter points.

In the second, Atlanta was able to build some momentum, outscoring Indiana 24-21 en route to a two-point deficit at the half.

Halftime score: 42-40

