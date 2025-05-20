Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream game player stats and box score for May 20 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream battled on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Fever is looking for their second win of the season after defeating the Chicago Sky 93-58 in their season opener on Saturday. On the other hand, the Dream is looking for their first win. On Friday, they had a 94-90 road loss to the Washington Mystics.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Indiana Fever

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DeWanna Bonner 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -6 Natasha Howard 6 3 0 2 0 3 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 4 Aliyah Boston 6 3 2 1 0 2 1 3-5 0-0 0-0 -5 Kelsey Mitchell 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 4-7 0-0 2-2 0 Caitlin Clark 16 5 7 2 1 2 0 5-10 3-5 3-4 2 Lexie Hull 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-1 4 Damiris Dantas 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Sydney Colson 2 1 0 1 0 2 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -6 Brianna Turner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sophie Cunningham DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Atlanta Dream

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rhyne Howard 9 1 2 2 3 0 0 2-7 1-6 4-4 4 Brionna Jones 11 4 0 1 0 1 0 5-9 0-1 1-2 7 Brittney Griner 12 4 1 2 0 1 1 4-6 0-1 4-4 4 Allisha Gray 7 1 5 1 1 0 1 2-8 2-6 1-2 6 Te-Hina Paopao 3 2 1 2 0 2 0 1-2 0-1 1-1 1 Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Nia Coffey 0 4 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Maya Caldwell 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 4 Naz Hillmon 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Taylor Thierry DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jordin Canada DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game summary

The Atlanta Dream had a 31-23 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the first quarter. Brionna Jones scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting for the Dream.

Indiana outscored Atlanta 19-13 in the second quarter. At the end of the first half, the Dream led 44-42. Brittney Griner led Atlanta with 12 points and four rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. Jones added 11 points, all scored in the first quarter.

For the Fever, Caitlin Clark had 16 points, five rebounds and six assists on 5-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Kelsey Mitchell added 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

