  Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream game player stats and box score for May 20 | 2025 WNBA season

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream game player stats and box score for May 20 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 21, 2025 00:06 GMT
The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream battled on Tuesday (Image sources: Getty)
The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream battled on Tuesday (Image sources: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream battled on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Fever is looking for their second win of the season after defeating the Chicago Sky 93-58 in their season opener on Saturday. On the other hand, the Dream is looking for their first win. On Friday, they had a 94-90 road loss to the Washington Mystics.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Indiana Fever

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DeWanna Bonner03110000-10-00-0-6
Natasha Howard63020303-40-00-04
Aliyah Boston63210213-50-00-0-5
Kelsey Mitchell100100004-70-02-20
Caitlin Clark165721205-103-53-42
Lexie Hull21020001-20-00-14
Damiris Dantas01000100-10-00-0-4
Sydney Colson21010201-20-10-0-6
Brianna Turner00000000-20-00-01
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Sophie CunninghamDNP----------
Atlanta Dream

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rhyne Howard91223002-71-64-44
Brionna Jones114010105-90-11-27
Brittney Griner124120114-60-14-44
Allisha Gray71511012-82-61-26
Te-Hina Paopao32120201-20-11-11
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough20000211-10-00-0-9
Nia Coffey04200000-00-00-0-7
Maya Caldwell01000000-20-10-04
Naz Hillmon00001100-00-00-00
Taylor ThierryDNP----------
Jordin CanadaDNP----------
Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game summary

The Atlanta Dream had a 31-23 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the first quarter. Brionna Jones scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting for the Dream.

Indiana outscored Atlanta 19-13 in the second quarter. At the end of the first half, the Dream led 44-42. Brittney Griner led Atlanta with 12 points and four rebounds on 4-for-6 shooting. Jones added 11 points, all scored in the first quarter.

For the Fever, Caitlin Clark had 16 points, five rebounds and six assists on 5-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Kelsey Mitchell added 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

