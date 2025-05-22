  • home icon
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream game player stats and box score for May 22 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 22, 2025 23:58 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
The Indiana Fever battled the Atlanta Dream on Thursday (Image source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever battled the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Both teams are 1-1 this season and are looking for their second win. On Tuesday, the Dream had a 91-90 victory over the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Atlanta Dream

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rhyne Howard70020102-31-22-210
Brionna Jones74001003-71-20-04
Brittney Griner23010011-30-10-04
Allisha Gray02111100-20-00-05
Te-Hina Paopao01100100-30-10-03
Nia Coffey02000000-00-00-01
Maya Caldwell01000100-00-00-0-4
Naz Hillmon20000000-00-02-21
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough00000000-00-00-01
Taylor ThierryDNP----------
Jordin CanadaDNP----------
also-read-trending Trending

Indiana Fever

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DeWanna Bonner10000100-10-01-2-9
Natasha Howard20010101-30-00-0-4
Aliyah Boston03120000-30-00-0-8
Kelsey Mitchell02000200-30-10-0-9
Caitlin Clark20110101-30-10-0-5
Lexie Hull50010002-31-10-03
Damiris Dantas05101010-10-00-03
Sophie Cunningham30000001-21-20-04
Sydney ColsonDNP----------
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Atlanta Dream had an 18-13 lead over the Indiana Fever. Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones scored seven points for the Dream, while Lexie Hull had five points on 2-for-3 shooting off the bench for the Fever.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

