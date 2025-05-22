Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream game player stats and box score for May 22 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever battled the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Both teams are 1-1 this season and are looking for their second win. On Tuesday, the Dream had a 91-90 victory over the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream player stats and box score

Atlanta Dream

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rhyne Howard 7 0 0 2 0 1 0 2-3 1-2 2-2 10 Brionna Jones 7 4 0 0 1 0 0 3-7 1-2 0-0 4 Brittney Griner 2 3 0 1 0 0 1 1-3 0-1 0-0 4 Allisha Gray 0 2 1 1 1 1 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 5 Te-Hina Paopao 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 3 Nia Coffey 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Maya Caldwell 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Naz Hillmon 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 1 Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Taylor Thierry DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jordin Canada DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DeWanna Bonner 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 1-2 -9 Natasha Howard 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 -4 Aliyah Boston 0 3 1 2 0 0 0 0-3 0-0 0-0 -8 Kelsey Mitchell 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -9 Caitlin Clark 2 0 1 1 0 1 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -5 Lexie Hull 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 2-3 1-1 0-0 3 Damiris Dantas 0 5 1 0 1 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 3 Sophie Cunningham 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 4 Sydney Colson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Atlanta Dream had an 18-13 lead over the Indiana Fever. Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones scored seven points for the Dream, while Lexie Hull had five points on 2-for-3 shooting off the bench for the Fever.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

