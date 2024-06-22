Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Player game stats and box score | June 21, 2024

The Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream matchup sees its second edition in the 2024 WNBA season. After a 91-84 win from the Fever in their first duel last week, the Dream was looking to get revenge tonight, at home.

NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds against the Dream, while Kelsey Mitchell added 18 units. Caitlin Clark contributed 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished seven assists.

Turnovers remain a source of concern for Clark, who recorded seven tonight. The Indiana Fever had a clear leader in this game, but she still found more support than Tina Charles.

Tina Charles put on a show with her 24 points tonight, leading the Atlanta Dream in scoring. Allisha Gray contributed 19 points, Haley Jones 12 units and Aerial Powers added 10 to try to help Atlanta get back at Indiana.

Trending

This game was lopsided from the beginning. The Fever took an early advantage that never lost and ended up taking a 12-point win against the Dream, taking a 2-0 lead in their regular-season series.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream player stats and box scores

Indiana Fever player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/8 Victaria Saxton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 -2 Grace Berger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 -2 Celeste Taylor 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 -2 NaLyssa Smith 21 9 2 0 2 1 10-17 1-2 11 Aliyah Boston 10 10 1 1 3 2 5-5 0-0 9 Kelsey Mitchell 18 4 3 1 0 1 7-12 3-4 0 Kristy Wallace 7 0 2 0 0 0 3-4 1-2 1 Caitlin Clark 16 4 7 0 1 7 6-12 4-8 13 Katie Lou Samuelson 10 3 3 1 0 1 2-4 1-3 -2 Erica Wheeler 4 2 5 2 0 1 2-7 0-1 13 Lexie Hull 5 2 1 0 1 1 2-4 1-1 13

Atlanta Dream player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT +/- Laeticia Amihere 2 0 0 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 4 Cheyenne Parker 5 3 1 1 1 1 2-5 1-2 -14 Nia Coffey 0 0 3 0 0 1 0-3 0-2 -6 Tina Charles 24 7 2 0 0 1 9-13 0-1 -7 Allisha Gray 19 4 3 1 0 4 4-17 2-6 -7 Haley Jones 12 3 5 3 1 2 3-7 0-2 -3 Lorela Cubaj 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 -4 Naz Hillmon 7 9 1 0 0 0 1-4 0-0 -2 Aerial Powers 10 1 2 2 0 1 2-11 1-4 -16 Crystal Dangerfield 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 -5

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Game Summary

The Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream game only had one way to go. The visitors were on a mission tonight, starting the game with a 35-25 win in the first quarter of the game. They extended the advantage with a 22-16 win in the second quarter, leading the game by 16 points at halftime.

The Dream tried to make adjustments in the second half, losing the third quarter by one point, 22-21, and then winning the fourth quarter 17-12.

The Fever put on a notable performance at State Farm Arena, having five players scoring in double digits (four in the starting lineup). The Dream also had four players scoring in double digits, but their efforts weren't as impactful as the Fever's.

A key factor for this win was the field goal and 3-point percentages, as the Fever shot 56.9% from the field and 52.4% beyond the arc. In contrast, the Dream shot 33.8% from the field and 22.2% from deep.

This was another statement win for the Fever. They are now on a five-game winning streak and looking like a solid candidate to fight for a spot in the 2024 WNBA playoffs.