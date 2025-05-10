Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 10) | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Indiana Fever play their third game of the 2025 WNBA preseason against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday. The Fever have beaten the Washington Mystics and the Brazil National Team in preseason. Catilin Clark and Co. are off to a good start, with two wins, and will look to end with a perfect record against the Dream.

However, that will be easier said than done, as the Dream have also been flawless to start their preseason and will look to keep their good run going.

Both teams have made significant changes during the offseason. Atlanta hired a new coach, Karl Smesko, and added a ton of talent like Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. Meanwhile, the Fever added playoff experience through the signings of DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.

They also traded for Sophie Cunningham, adding much-needed depth to their backcourt. With Caitlin Clark leading the charge, the new-look Fever could do a lot of damage in the 2025 season.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Injury Reports May 10

Atlanta Dream injury report

The Atlanta Dream will be close to healthy for their upcoming game against the Fever. But they still need to adjust for the absence of Jordin Canada and Shyanne Sellers.

Indiana Fever injury report

Meanwhile, the Fever don't have any significant names on their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Dream. Damiris Dantas remains the only player likely to miss the game.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 10

Atlanta Dream starting lineup and depth chart

The Atlanta Dream are likely to start with Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones.

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Rhyne Howard Maya Caldwell Ashley Joens Haley Jones Jordin Canada Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Te-Hina Paopao

Allisha Gray Nia Coffey Shyanne Sellers

Brionna Jones Taylor Thierry



Brittney Griner Naz Hillmon





Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Fever are expected to start with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Caitlin Clark Sophie Cunningham Sydney Colson Jaelyn Brown Kelsey Mitchell Lexie Hull Bree Hall

DeWanna Bonner Damiris Dantas Jillian Alleyne

Natasha Howard Brianna Turner

Yvonne Ejim Aliyah Boston Makayla Timpson





