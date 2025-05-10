  • home icon
  Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 10) | 2025 WNBA preseason

By Sameer Khan
Modified May 10, 2025 10:22 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts (May 10)

The Indiana Fever play their third game of the 2025 WNBA preseason against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday. The Fever have beaten the Washington Mystics and the Brazil National Team in preseason. Catilin Clark and Co. are off to a good start, with two wins, and will look to end with a perfect record against the Dream.

However, that will be easier said than done, as the Dream have also been flawless to start their preseason and will look to keep their good run going.

Both teams have made significant changes during the offseason. Atlanta hired a new coach, Karl Smesko, and added a ton of talent like Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough. Meanwhile, the Fever added playoff experience through the signings of DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard.

They also traded for Sophie Cunningham, adding much-needed depth to their backcourt. With Caitlin Clark leading the charge, the new-look Fever could do a lot of damage in the 2025 season.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream Injury Reports May 10

Atlanta Dream injury report

The Atlanta Dream will be close to healthy for their upcoming game against the Fever. But they still need to adjust for the absence of Jordin Canada and Shyanne Sellers.

Indiana Fever injury report

Meanwhile, the Fever don't have any significant names on their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Dream. Damiris Dantas remains the only player likely to miss the game.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 10

Atlanta Dream starting lineup and depth chart

The Atlanta Dream are likely to start with Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones.

Starters

2nd

3rd

4th

Rhyne Howard

Maya Caldwell

Ashley Joens

Haley Jones

Jordin Canada

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Te-Hina Paopao


Allisha Gray

Nia Coffey

Shyanne Sellers


Brionna Jones

Taylor Thierry



Brittney Griner

Naz Hillmon



Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Fever are expected to start with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.

Starters

2nd

3rd

4th

Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham

Sydney Colson

Jaelyn Brown

Kelsey Mitchell

Lexie Hull

Bree Hall


DeWanna Bonner

Damiris Dantas

Jillian Alleyne


Natasha Howard

Brianna Turner


Yvonne Ejim

Aliyah Boston

Makayla Timpson



