Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 27, 2025 19:34 GMT
Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Player Stats and Box Score for Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Game [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky was one of the five games scheduled for July 27. Both teams took the court without their star players in the lineup; Angel Reese was out with a back injury, and Caitlin Clark with a groin injury.

Having lost four games in a row, the Sky came out aggressive in the starting minutes and went on for a 5-0 scoring run. However, the Fever came with a quick answer with a 3-point shot from Kelsey Mitchell and a layup from Aari McDonald to even the score.

The Fever continued their scoring run behind Mitchell to close the first quarter with a 26-13 lead. Mitchell led the first quarter with 13 points.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSASTREBBLKTOPF
Aliyah Boston243000
Sophie Cunningham000000
Kelsey Mitchell1321030
Natasha Howard020010
Aari McDonald203011
Chloe Bibby300000
Lexie Hull212000
Sydney Colson
Damiris Dantas
Makayla Timpson 4 0 2000
Chicago Sky player stats and box score

PlayerPTSASTREBBLKPFTO
Rebecca Allen02100
Elizabeth Williams2022
Kamilla Cardoso40413
Kia Nurse4010
Rachel Banham33103
Ariel Atkins
Marquesha Davis
Moriah Jefferson

Note: This article will be updated throughout and after the game.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
