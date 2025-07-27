Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 27 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky was one of the five games scheduled for July 27. Both teams took the court without their star players in the lineup; Angel Reese was out with a back injury, and Caitlin Clark with a groin injury.

Ad

Having lost four games in a row, the Sky came out aggressive in the starting minutes and went on for a 5-0 scoring run. However, the Fever came with a quick answer with a 3-point shot from Kelsey Mitchell and a layup from Aari McDonald to even the score.

The Fever continued their scoring run behind Mitchell to close the first quarter with a 26-13 lead. Mitchell led the first quarter with 13 points.

Ad

Trending

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS AST REB BLK TO PF Aliyah Boston 2 4 3 0 0 0 Sophie Cunningham 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kelsey Mitchell 13 2 1 0 3 0 Natasha Howard 0 2 0 0 1 0 Aari McDonald 2 0 3 0 1 1 Chloe Bibby 3 0 0 0 0 0 Lexie Hull 2 1 2 0 0 0 Sydney Colson Damiris Dantas Makayla Timpson 4 0 2 0 0 0

Ad

Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Player PTS AST REB BLK PF TO Rebecca Allen 0 2 1 0 0 Elizabeth Williams 2 0 2 2 Kamilla Cardoso 4 0 4 1 3 Kia Nurse 4 0 1 0 Rachel Banham 3 3 1 0 3 Ariel Atkins Marquesha Davis Moriah Jefferson

Note: This article will be updated throughout and after the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More