Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky Injury Reports for June 1 | 2024 WNBA Season 

The Chicago Sky will hit the road to take on the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. The matchup – slated to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET – is part of the Commissioner's Cup, the WNBA's in-season tournament, and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The Fever seems to have struggled this season despite the presence of Caitlin Clark. They are 1-7 after their recent 88-82 loss against the LA Sparks. On the flip side, Chicago has played two games less than Indiana and sits seventh overall with a 3-3 record.

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky injury report

Ahead of the highly anticipated game between the two teams, here's a closer look at the injury reports.

Indiana Fever injury report

The Fever have confirmed two players on their injury list. Damiris Dantas has been missing with a long-term knee injury, while Temi Fabgenle misses out on the game against Sky with a left foot injury. Erica Wheeler is listed as available.

Chicago Sky injury report

The Chicago Sky could see their star player, Kamilla Cardoso, make her long-awaited debut after missing the start of the season due to a shoulder injury. She has been listed as Probable/Available, as is Isabelle Harrison who was out due to a knee problem.

All eyes are on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

The game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky has been anticipated by fans for quite some time, as it will see Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese battle it out on the court once again, following their matchups with Iowa and LSU, respectively.

On the records front, both Clark and Reese have begun on a solid note. Clark recently became the first-ever WNBA rookie to tally 30+ points, five+ assists, five+ rebounds, three+ steals and three+ blocks in a game.

On the flip side, Reese has not been far behind as she became only the second player in WNBA history to grab more than 20 offensive rebounds (24) in her first five career games.

It is safe to say that Caitlin Clark does have a bit of an edge numbers-wise, but it remains to be seen if she can help her team get past Reese and Co. on Saturday. Ahead of the game, the Chicago Sky appear favorites on paper given their superior play on both ends of the floor, but they will be wary of the looming threat Clark poses.