Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 17 | 2025 WNBA Season

Following a week-long homestand, the Indiana Fever will now travel to Uncasville for their one-game road trip. Sunday’s clash against the Connecticut Sun at the Mohegan Sun Arena will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams, with the Fever leading the 2025 regular season series 2-1.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

The Fever-Sun game will tip off at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on NBA TV. The game can also be streamed on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Fever (-298) vs Sun (+240)

Odds: Fever (-6.5 -110) vs Sun (+6.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Fever (o166.5 -110) vs Sun (u166.5 -109)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Preview

The first Fever-Sun meeting of the season took place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 30. Backed by Marina Mabrey’s 26-point, five-rebound and five-assist performance, the Sun clinched a narrow 85-83 win.

Caitlin Clark returned to the lineup for their subsequent matchup, leading the team to an 88-71 victory. Alongside Clark’s 20-point outing, Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell also chimed in with 16 and 17 points, respectively.

The Fever extended their win streak against the Sun, securing an 85-77 win on July 15. During the same contest, Clark suffered a groin injury that has kept her sidelined to date.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineup

Fever

PG: Sophie Cunningham | SG: Lexie Hull | SF: Kelsey Mitchell | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

Sun

PG: Bria Hartley | SG: Leila Lacan | SF: Marina Mabrey | PF: Aneesha Morrow | C: Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Tips

Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 19.9 points this season. However, her scoring output has significantly increased since Caitlin Clark’s most recent injury, scoring 21 or more points in seven out of the last 12 games. Expect her to surpass her 21.5-point prop.

Sun’s Marina Mabrey has been the Sun’s primary playmaker, averaging 3.9 assists. Expect her to fulfil her facilitator role and surpass the 3.5-assist prop.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Connecticut Sun have endured a difficult campaign, holding the league’s worst record at 6-26. Meanwhile, the Fever, coming off back-to-back losses, will be eager to bounce back and regain momentum. With a win, the Fever would not only end their skid but also climb to the #6 spot in the standings.

Prediction: Expect the Fever to clinch a win.

