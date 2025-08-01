  • home icon
  Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 1 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 01, 2025 23:56 GMT
WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
The Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Coming into the game, the Fever are on a three-game winning streak. Indiana is No. 6 in the WNBA with a 15-12 record. Meanwhile, Dallas (8-20) is looking to avoid a second straight loss. The Wings are 11th, and are six games behind the eighth and final playoff spot.

Fever star Caitlin Clark missed her sixth consecutive game and 15th overall this season.

Indiana has won the previous two meetings with Dallas: a 94-86 win on June 28 and a 102-83 win on July 13. The teams' final meeting this season will be on Aug. 12 in Indianapolis.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Arike Ogunbowale20212000-10-02-20
Haley Jones20110021-20-00-0-4
Luisa Geiselsöder23000001-30-10-0-5
Paige Bueckers52100101-20-03-3-2
JJ Quinerly21000001-20-10-0-3
DiJonai Carrington40100111-10-02-25
Li Yueru00000100-30-20-03
Aziaha James00010000-00-00-00
Myisha Hines-Allen52000002-20-01-24
Teaira McCowan01000000-00-00-02
Tyasha HarrisDNP----------
Maddy SiegristDNP----------
Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sophie Cunningham02100010-00-00-02
Natasha Howard67111003-50-10-00
Aliyah Boston42012202-40-00-14
Kelsey Mitchell71100103-51-20-00
Aari McDonald00100000-30-10-02
Lexie Hull20000101-30-20-0-2
Sydney Colson31010101-11-10-0-2
Damiris Dantas00010000-00-00-0-4
Chloe BibbyDNP----------
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The game was tied at 22 at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell led the Indiana Fever with seven points, while Natasha Howard added six points and seven rebounds. Paige Bueckers and Myisha Hines-Allen scored five points apiece for the Dallas Wings.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

