Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 1 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Coming into the game, the Fever are on a three-game winning streak. Indiana is No. 6 in the WNBA with a 15-12 record. Meanwhile, Dallas (8-20) is looking to avoid a second straight loss. The Wings are 11th, and are six games behind the eighth and final playoff spot.

Fever star Caitlin Clark missed her sixth consecutive game and 15th overall this season.

Indiana has won the previous two meetings with Dallas: a 94-86 win on June 28 and a 102-83 win on July 13. The teams' final meeting this season will be on Aug. 12 in Indianapolis.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Arike Ogunbowale 2 0 2 1 2 0 0 0-1 0-0 2-2 0 Haley Jones 2 0 1 1 0 0 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 -4 Luisa Geiselsöder 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -5 Paige Bueckers 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 3-3 -2 JJ Quinerly 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -3 DiJonai Carrington 4 0 1 0 0 1 1 1-1 0-0 2-2 5 Li Yueru 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 3 Aziaha James 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Myisha Hines-Allen 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 1-2 4 Teaira McCowan 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Tyasha Harris DNP - - - - - - - - - - Maddy Siegrist DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sophie Cunningha m 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Natasha Howard 6 7 1 1 1 0 0 3-5 0-1 0-0 0 Aliyah Boston 4 2 0 1 2 2 0 2-4 0-0 0-1 4 Kelsey Mitchell 7 1 1 0 0 1 0 3-5 1-2 0-0 0 Aari McDonald 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 2 Lexie Hull 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 -2 Sydney Colson 3 1 0 1 0 1 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 -2 Damiris Dantas 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Chloe Bibby DNP - - - - - - - - - - Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The game was tied at 22 at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell led the Indiana Fever with seven points, while Natasha Howard added six points and seven rebounds. Paige Bueckers and Myisha Hines-Allen scored five points apiece for the Dallas Wings.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

