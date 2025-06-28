Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The game was set to feature the last three No. 1 picks. However, Fever star Caitlin Clark, selected first in the 2024 WNBA draft, missed a second straight game due to a groin injury.

Indiana (7-8) is on the second night of a back-to-back set and looking to avoid a second consecutive loss. The Fever lost to the LA Sparks 85-75 on Thursday. On the other hand, Dallas (4-12) aims for a second straight victory after defeating the Atlanta Dream 68-55 on Tuesday.

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kaila Charles 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -14 NaLyssa Smith 0 2 1 1 0 1 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -17 Li Yueru 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -17 Arike Ogunbowale 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 -17 Paige Bueckers 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1-6 0-1 1-1 -17 Myisha Hines-Allen 6 1 0 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 2-3 -6 Aziaha James 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -6 JJ Quinerly 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Haley Jones DNP - - - - - - - - - - DiJonai Carrington DNP - - - - - - - - - - Tyasha Harris DNP - - - - - - - - - - Maddy Siegrist DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hull 3 1 0 0 1 0 1 1-1 1-1 0-0 14 Natasha Howard 6 6 3 1 1 1 0 3-5 0-1 0-0 20 Aliyah Boston 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 3-3 0-0 1-1 16 Kelsey Mitchell 10 0 3 1 0 1 0 4-5 1-2 1-1 20 Aari McDonald 5 1 2 1 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 1-1 17 Sophie Cunningham 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 2-2 6 Sydney Colson 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Makayla Timpson 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The Indiana Fever raced to a 16-2 start and had a 33-13 lead over the Dallas Wings at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 10 points on 4-for-5. All Fever starters scored in the first quarter. On the other hand, Paige Bueckers (three points) is the only Wings starter who had a basket in the first 10 minutes.

Dallas is on the first night of a back-to-back set and will face the Washington Mystics on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indiana will return to action on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

