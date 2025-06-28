  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 27 | 2025 WNBA season

Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings game player stats and box score for June 27 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 28, 2025 00:03 GMT
The Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday (Image sources: Getty)
The Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday (Image sources: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings battled on Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Ad

The game was set to feature the last three No. 1 picks. However, Fever star Caitlin Clark, selected first in the 2024 WNBA draft, missed a second straight game due to a groin injury.

Indiana (7-8) is on the second night of a back-to-back set and looking to avoid a second consecutive loss. The Fever lost to the LA Sparks 85-75 on Thursday. On the other hand, Dallas (4-12) aims for a second straight victory after defeating the Atlanta Dream 68-55 on Tuesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kaila Charles01010000-10-00-0-14
NaLyssa Smith02110100-30-10-0-17
Li Yueru00010100-10-00-0-17
Arike Ogunbowale00001100-20-00-0-17
Paige Bueckers30100001-60-11-1-17
Myisha Hines-Allen61010002-30-12-3-6
Aziaha James40110002-30-00-0-6
JJ Quinerly01000100-00-00-0-6
Haley JonesDNP----------
DiJonai CarringtonDNP----------
Tyasha HarrisDNP----------
Maddy SiegristDNP----------
Ad

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull31001011-11-10-014
Natasha Howard66311103-50-10-020
Aliyah Boston70000103-30-01-116
Kelsey Mitchell100310104-51-21-120
Aari McDonald51210002-20-01-117
Sophie Cunningham21001000-10-12-26
Sydney Colson00200000-00-00-03
Makayla Timpson01010000-00-00-04
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Ad

Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings game summary

The Indiana Fever raced to a 16-2 start and had a 33-13 lead over the Dallas Wings at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 10 points on 4-for-5. All Fever starters scored in the first quarter. On the other hand, Paige Bueckers (three points) is the only Wings starter who had a basket in the first 10 minutes.

Ad

Dallas is on the first night of a back-to-back set and will face the Washington Mystics on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indiana will return to action on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship game.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications