  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 01, 2025 01:25 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. Both of these teams are looking to secure their spots in the playoffs as the regular season heads to a tight finish.

Ad

Heading into this game, the Fever are the sixth seed with a 21-18 record. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are the eighth seed with a 20-18 record. These two teams are jostling for playoff position with the Seattle Storm, who are currently at 22-19.

Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Fever

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Natasha Howard22000116:291-10-00-0-8
Lexie Hull00100106:290-00-00-0-8
Aliyah Boston2 2 100106:291-40-00-0-8
Kelsey Mitchell2 0 010206:291-20-10-0-8
Odyssey Sims3 0 000006:291-31-10-0-8
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Valkyries

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Iliana Rupert60001116:292-22-20-0+8
Janelle Salaun60200006:292-22-20-0+8
Temi Fagbenle0 0 000016:290-10-00-0+8
Veronica Burton0 1 410106:290-00-00-0+8
Kaila Charles5 3010106:292-31-20-0+8
About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications