Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 31 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Sunday. Both of these teams are looking to secure their spots in the playoffs as the regular season heads to a tight finish.

Heading into this game, the Fever are the sixth seed with a 21-18 record. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are the eighth seed with a 20-18 record. These two teams are jostling for playoff position with the Seattle Storm, who are currently at 22-19.

Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Fever

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Natasha Howard 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 6:29 1-1 0-0 0-0 -8 Lexie Hull 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 6:29 0-0 0-0 0-0 -8 Aliyah Boston 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 6:29 1-4 0-0 0-0 -8 Kelsey Mitchell 2 0 0 1 0 2 0 6:29 1-2 0-1 0-0 -8 Odyssey Sims 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 6:29 1-3 1-1 0-0 -8

Valkyries

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Iliana Rupert 6 0 0 0 1 1 1 6:29 2-2 2-2 0-0 +8 Janelle Salaun 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 6:29 2-2 2-2 0-0 +8 Temi Fagbenle 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6:29 0-1 0-0 0-0 +8 Veronica Burton 0 1 4 1 0 1 0 6:29 0-0 0-0 0-0 +8 Kaila Charles 5 3 0 1 0 1 0 6:29 2-3 1-2 0-0 +8

