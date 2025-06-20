  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 20, 2025 06:22 GMT
Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 19 | 2025 WNBA season.

The Golden State Valkyries eked out an 88-77 win against the Indiana Fever on Thursday. Buoyed by the home fans, the Valkyries overcame a 13-point deficit with a strong finish. Golden State overwhelmed Indiana 33-18 in the fourth frame to secure an upset victory.

Five Valkyries hit at least 10 points, underscoring coach Natale Nakase's balanced offense. The hosts also won the turnover battle 17-7, which played an important role in snapping Indiana's two-game winning run.

Caitlin Clark failed to make a 3-pointer for the second time this season. She finished the game with 11 points, going 3-for-14, including 0-for-7 from deep.

Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT*+/-
Natasha Howard13520026-110-21-1-5
Aliyah Boston171211337-111-12-20
Kelsey Mitchell16120046-111-53-40
Lexie Hull3330001-51-20-0-5
Caitlin Clark11791063-140-75-5-10
Damiris Dantas3000001-41-30-0-7
Brianna Turner0000000-00-00-00
Makayla Timpson0000000-00-00-00
Sydney Colson5121012-31-20-0-14
Sophie Cunningham9610003-73-70-0-14
Golden State Valkyries player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kayla Thornton16601015-115-81-43
Stephanie Talbot0303000-30-20-0-8
Monique Billings8311024-70-20-1-14
Veronica Burton11530102-111-66-610
Carla Leite8141024-70-10-0-6
Chloe Bibby12311004-92-62-225
Laeticia Amihere10331403-60-04-813
Tiffany Hayes14351014-90-26-620
Kate Martin9511014-71-40-012
Aerial PowersDNP---------
Bree HallDNP---------
Kaitlyn ChenDNP---------
Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries Game Summary

Thursday's game was the start of a three-game road trip for the Indiana Fever, who were looking for their third straight win following the return of Caitlin Clark from a quad injury. The Fever got their first look at the expansion team, which has Kate Martin, Clark’s former teammate in Iowa.

The Valkyries, missing key contributors playing at the 2025 EuroBasket, came out hot and led 7-2 midway through the first quarter. Indiana called a timeout and responded with an 11-5 blast to gain control of the game. After a stuttering start, the Fever ended the first 10 minutes with a 21-12 advantage.

Carla Leite stole the show in the second quarter. The Valkyries guard went 4-for-4, while Chloe Bibby hit 2 of 2 shots from deep. They energized the crowd and kept the home team within striking distance.

Caitlin Clark finished the first half with two points behind 1-for-8 shooting, including 0-for-4 from deep. Aliyah Boston picked up the scoring slack with 15 points, including a buzzer-beating triple that pushed the Fever to a 44-38 halftime advantage.

The Fever and the Valkyries turned the third quarter into a defensive slugfest. Indiana went 5-for-15, while Golden State finished the period 7-for-15. The Valkyries edged the visitors 17-15 to trail 59-55 at the start of the fourth frame.

The Valkyries played their best stretch in the pivotal final 12 minutes. They dominated the Fever 33-18 to pull off an upset in front of a rocking Chase Center crowd.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

