Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever traveled to Los Angeles to locks horns against the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The game carried huge playoff implications as the Fever entered the contest with a 20-18 record, sitting in sixth place in the standings. On the other side, the Sparks came in with a 17-19 record, holding ninth place.As for the starting lineups, Indiana began the game with Odyssey Sims, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston on the floor. The Sparks rolled out their usual five of Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Kelsey Plum and Julie Allemand.The Sparks came out of the blocks and hit the Fever with seven quick points. Indiana responded with two buckets as both teams combined for five turnovers in the early minutes of the contest. Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby found their offensive rhythm early, while Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston kept the Fever within striking distance. After the first quarter, the Sparks led 31-24.Note: Scores will be added at halftime.