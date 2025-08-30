  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 30, 2025 02:25 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 29 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever traveled to Los Angeles to locks horns against the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The game carried huge playoff implications as the Fever entered the contest with a 20-18 record, sitting in sixth place in the standings. On the other side, the Sparks came in with a 17-19 record, holding ninth place.

Ad

As for the starting lineups, Indiana began the game with Odyssey Sims, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston on the floor. The Sparks rolled out their usual five of Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Kelsey Plum and Julie Allemand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Sparks came out of the blocks and hit the Fever with seven quick points. Indiana responded with two buckets as both teams combined for five turnovers in the early minutes of the contest. Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby found their offensive rhythm early, while Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston kept the Fever within striking distance. After the first quarter, the Sparks led 31-24.

Note: Scores will be added at halftime.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications