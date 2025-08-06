  • home icon
Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 06, 2025 02:23 GMT
Indiana Fever vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 5 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Credit: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and LA Sparks locked horns in an interconference regular season game at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The Fever were once again without the injured Caitlin Clark and entered the game with a 17-12 record, sitting in fifth place in the league standings. The Sparks came in with a 12-15 record, holding on to 10th place.

As for the starting lineups, Indiana stuck with their usual five of Kelsey Mitchell, Aari McDonald, Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. On the other side, the Sparks’ starting lineup featured Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson, Azura Stevens and Julie Allemand.

The first quarter action was neck and neck as both teams were led by their star players on the offensive end. Aliyah Boston (6), Kelsey Mitchell (10) and Natasha Howard (6) made multiple baskets for the Fever, while Rickea Jackson (8) and Kelsey Plum (7) shouldered the load for the Sparks. At the end of the first quarter, Indiana led 27-26.

Note: Scores will be added at halftime.

