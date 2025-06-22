  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jun 22, 2025 21:31 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Game Player Stats and Box Score for Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever June 22 [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game was one of the five games scheduled for Sunday, June 22. Both teams, desperate for wins, came out ready at tip-off. The Aces took an early 6-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Fever fought back and quickly took an 8-6 lead behind Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard.

After a team effort from the Aces and a dominating performance from Aliyah Boston, the first quarter ended with a one-point lead (21-20) for the Fever.

Aliyah Boston continued her exploit in the second quarter. She added another 10 points in the quarter for 18 points. The Fever extended the lead to 6 points in the second, with a 42-36 score at halftime.

By the mid-third quarter, the Fever had taken a 53-47 lead behind Boston’s 22 points. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell had 7 and 10 points. A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 11 and 13 points, respectively.

also-read-trending Trending

The Aces fought back in the fourth quarter and outscored the Fever by 31-20. A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young led the fight back with clutch performances. The two-time MVP ended the game with a team-high 22 points and Young also recorded 19 points.

A stellar 26-point efficient performance from Aliyah Boston was wasted by the Fever in their second straight loss. Only two other Fever players, Caitlin Clark (19) and Kelsey Mitchell (20), scored in double digits in the 81-89 loss.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Natasha Howard741204
Aliyah Boston26103000
Kelsey Mitchell2022112
Lexie Hull763200
Caitlin Clark19311208
Damiris DantasDNP----------
Brianna Turner210000
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Sydney Colson014001
Sophie Cunningham040200

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Kiah Stokes061001
A'ja Wilson2472123
Chelsea Gray1833204
Jewell Loyd1055101
Jackie Young1775313
Tiffany Mitchell420000
Dana Evans311201
Aaliyah Nye1100000
Joyner Holmes DNP
Megan GustafsonDNP
Elizabeth KitleyDNP
About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications