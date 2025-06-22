Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game was one of the five games scheduled for Sunday, June 22. Both teams, desperate for wins, came out ready at tip-off. The Aces took an early 6-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Fever fought back and quickly took an 8-6 lead behind Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard.

After a team effort from the Aces and a dominating performance from Aliyah Boston, the first quarter ended with a one-point lead (21-20) for the Fever.

Aliyah Boston continued her exploit in the second quarter. She added another 10 points in the quarter for 18 points. The Fever extended the lead to 6 points in the second, with a 42-36 score at halftime.

By the mid-third quarter, the Fever had taken a 53-47 lead behind Boston’s 22 points. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell had 7 and 10 points. A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray led the Aces with 11 and 13 points, respectively.

The Aces fought back in the fourth quarter and outscored the Fever by 31-20. A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young led the fight back with clutch performances. The two-time MVP ended the game with a team-high 22 points and Young also recorded 19 points.

A stellar 26-point efficient performance from Aliyah Boston was wasted by the Fever in their second straight loss. Only two other Fever players, Caitlin Clark (19) and Kelsey Mitchell (20), scored in double digits in the 81-89 loss.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Natasha Howard 7 4 1 2 0 4 Aliyah Boston 26 10 3 0 0 0 Kelsey Mitchell 20 2 2 1 1 2 Lexie Hull 7 6 3 2 0 0 Caitlin Clark 19 3 11 2 0 8 Damiris Dantas DNP -- -- -- -- -- Brianna Turner 2 1 0 0 0 0 Makayla Timpson DNP -- -- -- -- -- Sydney Colson 0 1 4 0 0 1 Sophie Cunningham 0 4 0 2 0 0

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Kiah Stokes 0 6 1 0 0 1 A'ja Wilson 24 7 2 1 2 3 Chelsea Gray 18 3 3 2 0 4 Jewell Loyd 10 5 5 1 0 1 Jackie Young 17 7 5 3 1 3 Tiffany Mitchell 4 2 0 0 0 0 Dana Evans 3 1 1 2 0 1 Aaliyah Nye 11 0 0 0 0 0 Joyner Holmes DNP Megan Gustafson DNP Elizabeth Kitley DNP



