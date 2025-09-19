Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Head-to-Head, Last 5 Games and More | 2025 WNBA Playoffs, Second-Round

The Indiana Fever moved on to the second round, where they will face the Las Vegas Aces. Both Fever and Aces took down their foes in the first round in three games in thrilling fashion. Indiana defeated the Atlanta Dream, while Las Vegas survived the Seattle Storm.

Despite a slow start in their season, the Aces went on a tear to end the regular season, rising to the second seed with a 30-14 record. Meanwhile, the Fever managed their personnel late in the season due to various injuries, yet remained a competitive team en route to the sixth seed with a 24-20 slate.

The Aces are looking to get back to the top of the WNBA after winning the 2022 and 2023 WNBA championships. The Fever, on the other hand, looks to prove its team's character despite missing its franchise superstar, Caitlin Clark.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Head-to-Head

Since 2005, the Fever and the Aces have played 56 games against one another. In such games, the Aces have won 34 of them, while the Fever have only won 22.

Over the past few years, the Aces have been considered one of the best teams in the WNBA, led by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson. This season, she averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on top of 1.6 steals, and 2.3 blocks.

Meanwhile, the Fever had only risen to become a playoff contender the previous season, when Clark first joined the team. Without Clark, the team is led by Kelsey Mitchell, who is averaging 20.2 points per game.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Last 5 games

The Aces have won three of their last five matchups with the Fever. This season, the Aces won their first meeting on June 23, 89-81, while the Fever went on to dominate the Aces on July 4 (81-54) and July 24 (80-70).

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

Game 1 of their semifinal matchup will happen on Sunday, Sept. 21, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time via ABC. The Aces hold a homecourt advantage in the series, allowing them to play the first two games of the series inside the Michelob ULTRA Arena.

