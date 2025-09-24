  • home icon
  Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 23) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 23) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 24, 2025 01:57 GMT
WNBA: JUL 24 Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 23) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals.

The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces went toe-to-toe in Game 2 of their WNBA semifinal series at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday. The Fever entered the contest brimming with confidence after Kelsey Mitchell and Co. shocked the basketball community by winning Game 1. Meanwhile, the pressure was firmly on Las Vegas to bounce back from the humiliating home loss.

As for the starting lineups, both teams stuck with their usual five. The Fever began with Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims. The Aces’ starters featured A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell and NaLyssa Smith.

The action began with both teams finding their rhythm on the offensive end and steadily adding to their tally. The Fever held a narrow 9-8 lead in the early stages, but the Aces responded with a quick burst as Jewell Loyd came off the bench to score five quick points. Las Vegas closed the opening quarter strong and took a 26-17 lead into the second.

Note: Scores will be added at halftime.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

