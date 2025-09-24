Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 23) | Game 2, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces went toe-to-toe in Game 2 of their WNBA semifinal series at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday. The Fever entered the contest brimming with confidence after Kelsey Mitchell and Co. shocked the basketball community by winning Game 1. Meanwhile, the pressure was firmly on Las Vegas to bounce back from the humiliating home loss.As for the starting lineups, both teams stuck with their usual five. The Fever began with Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Natasha Howard and Odyssey Sims. The Aces’ starters featured A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell and NaLyssa Smith.The action began with both teams finding their rhythm on the offensive end and steadily adding to their tally. The Fever held a narrow 9-8 lead in the early stages, but the Aces responded with a quick burst as Jewell Loyd came off the bench to score five quick points. Las Vegas closed the opening quarter strong and took a 26-17 lead into the second.Note: Scores will be added at halftime.