  • Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score (Sep. 30) | Game 5, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 01, 2025 02:06 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty
A WNBA Finals berth was at stake as the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces clashed in a win-or-go-home Game 5 of their semifinal series, with the victor advancing to meet the Phoenix Mercury in a best-of-seven battle for the 2025 championship.

Below is the box score and game breakdown.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces box score

Las Vegas Aces player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Lexie Hull SF10:00211020.0020.0221000130000
Natasha Howard PF05:342301425.000-00-3000012
Aliyah Boston C10:004612540.000-00-1510000
Kelsey Mitchell SG10:006111250.0111003475.01010010
Odyssey Sims PG05:34010020.000-00-0120002
Shey Peddy04:26700331001110000-000000-2
Makayla Timpson02:2900000-00-00-000000-2
Brianna Turner1:572011110000-00-0000000
Bree Hall0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Aerial Powers00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Indiana Fever player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF#ERROR!
Kierstan Bell SF02:4400000-00-00-000000-2
A'ja Wilson PF10:008224850.000-00-0201210
NaLyssa Smith C08:033101250.000-111000101110
Jackie Young SG10:007003560.01333.300-0001010
Chelsea Gray PG07:0800300-00-00-001110-2
Jewell Loyd07:16000010.0010.000-0000012
Dana Evans02:52001010.0010.000-0000002
Megan Gustafson01:57501221001110000-0000010
Aaliyah Nye00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Kiah Stokes00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Game recap

Shey Peddy powered the Fever’s offense in the opening frame, and although the Aces put together a 10-1 surge during the quarter, her seven points off the bench helped Indiana close the period knotted at 23.

