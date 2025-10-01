Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score (Sep. 30) | Game 5, 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals
A WNBA Finals berth was at stake as the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces clashed in a win-or-go-home Game 5 of their semifinal series, with the victor advancing to meet the Phoenix Mercury in a best-of-seven battle for the 2025 championship.
Below is the box score and game breakdown.
Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces box score
Las Vegas Aces player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Lexie Hull SF
10:00
2
1
1
0
2
0.0
0
2
0.0
2
2
100
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
Natasha Howard PF
05:34
2
3
0
1
4
25.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
3
0
0
0
0
1
2
Aliyah Boston C
10:00
4
6
1
2
5
40.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
5
1
0
0
0
0
Kelsey Mitchell SG
10:00
6
1
1
1
2
50.0
1
1
100
3
4
75.0
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
Odyssey Sims PG
05:34
0
1
0
0
2
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
2
0
0
0
2
Shey Peddy
04:26
7
0
0
3
3
100
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-2
Makayla Timpson
02:29
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-2
Brianna Turner
1:57
2
0
1
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Bree Hall
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Aerial Powers
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Indiana Fever player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
#ERROR!
Kierstan Bell SF
02:44
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-2
A'ja Wilson PF
10:00
8
2
2
4
8
50.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
2
0
1
2
1
0
NaLyssa Smith C
08:03
3
1
0
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
1
1
100
0
1
0
1
1
1
0
Jackie Young SG
10:00
7
0
0
3
5
60.0
1
3
33.3
0
0
-
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
Chelsea Gray PG
07:08
0
0
3
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
1
1
1
0
-2
Jewell Loyd
07:16
0
0
0
0
1
0.0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
Dana Evans
02:52
0
0
1
0
1
0.0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Megan Gustafson
01:57
5
0
1
2
2
100
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
Aaliyah Nye
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Kiah Stokes
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Game recap
Shey Peddy powered the Fever’s offense in the opening frame, and although the Aces put together a 10-1 surge during the quarter, her seven points off the bench helped Indiana close the period knotted at 23.
