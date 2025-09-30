Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 30 | 2025 WNBA playoffs semis, Game 5

The Indiana Fever kept their season alive with a big Game 4 win in the semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

The two Western Conference teams next battle it out on Tuesday at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the winner to clinch a spot in the Finals.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Game 5 of the semifinals will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). The live telecast will be available on ESPN2. Fans can also watch the contest via livestream on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Fever (+275) vs Aces (-360)

Odds: Fever (+7.5 -105) vs Aces (-7.5 -115)

Total (O/U): Fever (o158.5 -105) vs Aces (u158.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Preview

The Indiana Fever wrapped up their regular season series against the Las Vegas Aces with a 2–1 advantage. With the Fever missing several key players, like Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Chloe Bibby, many thought that the depleted team might not hold its ground against the Aces.

However, the Fever opened the series with an impressive 89-73 win. Kelsey Mitchell stole the show with 34 points. The Aces responded by winning the next two games by an average margin of 17 points.

Facing elimination, the Fever rose to the occasion in Game 4, fighting hard to emerge with a 90-83 victory. Mitchell led their charge with 25 points, while Aliyah Boston delivered a huge double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds to keep Indiana’s season alive.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Predicted Starting Lineup

Fever

G - Kelsey Mitchell, G - Odyssey Sims, F - Lexie Hull, F - Natasha Howard, C - Aliyah Boston

Aces

G - Chelsea Gray, G - Jackie Young, F - A'ja Wilson, F - Kiersten Bell, C - NaLyssa Smith

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Tips

Aliyah Boston averaged 15.0 points per game during the regular season, but her scoring has dipped slightly in the playoffs, to 12.7 points per game. In fact, she has only reached 15 or more points in two of seven postseason games. Hence, it seems unlikely she will clear the 14.5-point line.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Gray has been steady as a playmaker in the postseason, averaging 7.0 assists per game. She has recorded at least six assists in her last three games, showing consistency in her distribution. Given her recent form, she's expected to go over her 5.5-assist prop.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Prediction

The Fever have exceeded expectations by winning two games, but it feels like they might be running out of gas to pull off another upset. The Aces, meanwhile, have been tough to beat at home, going 17-5 in the regular season and 3-1 in the playoffs.

Prediction: Expect the Aces to win.

