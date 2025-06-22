  • home icon
  Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 22, 2025 10:46 GMT
Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 22 | 2025 WNBA Season (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces lock horns in Sunday's marquee game. Highlighted by MVP candidates Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson, it's one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2025 WNBA season. Both teams are eager to get back in the winning column after rough losses in their previous outings.

The Fever blew a 13-point lead to the Golden State Valkyries, losing 88-77. On the other hand, the Aces suffered a 90-83 loss to the Seattle Storm, botching an 11-point lead. It was also Las Vegas' third consecutive loss. The Fever are 6-6 after their latest result, while the Aces dropped to 5-7.

Both teams were among the championship favorites, but their records suggest otherwise. They have struggled to find consistency because of new players and injuries, among other issues. Caitlin Clark missed five games for the Fever, while A'ja Wilson was out for three.

The Fever are slightly favored to win on Sunday despite being the away team. Their spread is set at -1.5 with a -122 money line, while the Aces are +1.5 with a +102 money line.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Injury Reports

Fever injury report

The Fever will be without DeWanna Bonner for the fourth consecutive game, citing personal reasons. She's without a timetable for return but is day-to-day.

Aces injury report

The Aces will remain without Megan Gustafson, who is out indefinitely with a left lower leg injury since June 9.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

The Fever will likely start Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell in the backcourt, Lexie Hull and Natasha Howard as the forwards and Aliyah Boston at center.

PGCaitlin ClarkSydney Colson
SGKelsey MitchellSophie Cunningham
SFLexie HullMakayla Thompson
PFNatasha HowardBrianna Turner
C Aliyah BostonDamiris Dantas
Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

The Aces will likely start their guard trio of Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Jewell Lloyd alongside A'ja Wilson at the four and Kiah Stokes at five.

PGChelsea GrayDana Evans
SGJewell LloydAaliyah Nye
SFJackie YoungTiffany Mitchell
PFA'ja WilsonKiersten BellJoyner Holmes
C Kiah Stokes Elizabeth Kitley
