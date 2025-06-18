Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup Final: Date, time & other details to know about Caitlin Clark vs Napheesa Collier showdown

A marquee clash between MVP contenders will headline the 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final, as Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever square off against Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx for the in-season tournament crown.

This will be the first matchup of the year between the Lynx and Fever. Minnesota enters with the league’s top mark at 10-1, while Indiana holds a 6-5 record.

The Lynx punched their ticket with a 76-62 win over a shorthanded Las Vegas Aces team missing A’ja Wilson. The Fever secured their spot with an 88-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Minnesota wrapped Commissioner’s Cup play with a 5-1 record in conference games held from June 1-17. Indiana finished right behind at 4-1.

Here’s what to know about this high-stakes matchup.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Commissioner's Cup Final: Date, time and more details

The Commissioner’s Cup Final tips off on July 1 at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center in Minnesota, with streaming available on Amazon Prime Video.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, June 24, at 1 p.m. ET.

Last season, the Lynx took the season series over the Fever 2-1.

With the expansion addition of the Golden State Valkyries, every team played one in-conference game during Cup play — six games for the West’s seven teams, five games for each Eastern Conference team.

Minnesota, the defending champion, will be making its second straight appearance and has the chance to become the first two-time winner of the in-season tournament.

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup spans 36 games between June 1 and June 17, with a $500,000 prize pool on the line. Coinbase also contributes $120,000 in cryptocurrency, including $5,000 for every player in the title game.

Each team supports a charitable partner during the Cup, with every Cup win earning additional donations for those causes.

The Fever have raised $13,000 for their Commissioner’s Cup beneficiary, Peace Learning Center, while the Lynx have collected $16,000 for ACLU Minnesota.

The Lynx have more Commissioner’s Cup experience than most, winning the 2024 title behind in-season tournament MVP Napheesa Collier, joining a list that includes the New York Liberty (2023), Las Vegas Aces (2022) and Seattle Storm (2021).

So far, only the Aces have managed to win both the Commissioner’s Cup and the WNBA championship in the same season.

