Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx battled on Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

This is the second straight meeting between the teams. Minnesota won 95-90 on Friday at Indianapolis.

The league-leading Lynx (29-7) aim for a second straight win. They have a 5.5-game lead over second-placed Atlanta Dream (24-13). On the other hand, the Fever (19-17) are looking to avoid a second consecutive defeat. They are No. 6, but are just half a game ahead of the eighth and final playoff spot.

MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier returned to action on Sunday after missing the last seven games for the Lynx due to an ankle issue. Meanwhile, Fever star Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bridget Carleton 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 11 Napheesa Collier 14 6 1 1 0 2 0 6-8 1-1 1-1 16 Alanna Smith 4 0 1 2 0 2 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 -11 Kayla McBride 11 1 3 0 1 0 0 4-4 3-3 0-0 4 Courtney Williams 3 0 7 2 0 0 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 7 Natisha Hiedeman 5 2 2 2 1 0 0 2-5 1-3 0-0 0 DiJonai Carrington 2 1 0 1 0 1 1 1-3 0-0 0-0 -1 Jessica Shepard 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Maria Kliundikova 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 5-6 1-2 0-0 13 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - - Camryn Taylor DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Lexie Hul l 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1-6 1-3 0-0 -7 Natasha Howard 6 5 3 1 0 1 0 3-4 0-0 0-0 -1 Aliyah Boston 8 4 3 0 0 1 0 4-6 0-0 0-0 0 Kelsey Mitchell 16 0 0 1 0 0 0 5-7 2-2 4-5 -8 Odyssey Sims 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 1-4 1-2 0-0 -7 Shey Peddy 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 1-1 0 Damiris Dantas 0 2 1 2 1 1 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -8 Aerial Powers 3 3 1 0 0 2 0 1-2 0-0 1-1 1 Brianna Turner 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -5 Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Chloe Bibby DNP - - - - - - - - - - Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sydney Colson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sophie Cunningham DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aari McDonald DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 30-25 lead over the Minnesota Lynx at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting for Indiana, while Napheesa Collier had 10 points (4-for-5 shooting) for Minnesota.

The Lynx outscored the Fever 27-15 in the second quarter to take a 52-45 lead into the halftime break. Minnesota ended the opening half on an 11-0 run.

Collier led the Lynx with 14 points and six rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting in the first half. Kayla McBride scored 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Maria Kliundikova added 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting off the bench.

Mitchell led Indiana in the first half with 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting (2-for-2 on 3-pointers). No other Fever player scored in double figures in the first 20 minutes. Aliyah Boston chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

Indiana will next face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Minnesota will return to action on Thursday against the Storm.

