  Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 24, 2025 23:57 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
The Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx battled on Sunday (Image source: Imagn)

The Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx battled on Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

This is the second straight meeting between the teams. Minnesota won 95-90 on Friday at Indianapolis.

The league-leading Lynx (29-7) aim for a second straight win. They have a 5.5-game lead over second-placed Atlanta Dream (24-13). On the other hand, the Fever (19-17) are looking to avoid a second consecutive defeat. They are No. 6, but are just half a game ahead of the eighth and final playoff spot.

MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier returned to action on Sunday after missing the last seven games for the Lynx due to an ankle issue. Meanwhile, Fever star Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury.

also-read-trending Trending

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton22010001-10-00-011
Napheesa Collier146110206-81-11-116
Alanna Smith40120202-40-00-0-11
Kayla McBride111301004-43-30-04
Courtney Williams30720001-41-30-07
Natisha Hiedeman52221002-51-30-00
DiJonai Carrington21010111-30-00-0-1
Jessica Shepard00200100-00-00-0-4
Maria Kliundikova111100005-61-20-013
Anastasiia Olairi KosuDNP----------
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Camryn TaylorDNP----------
Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Lexie Hull30200001-61-30-0-7
Natasha Howard65310103-40-00-0-1
Aliyah Boston84300104-60-00-00
Kelsey Mitchell160010005-72-24-5-8
Odyssey Sims30101101-41-20-0-7
Shey Peddy60000002-21-11-10
Damiris Dantas02121100-30-10-0-8
Aerial Powers33100201-20-01-11
Brianna Turner00010000-00-00-0-5
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Chloe BibbyDNP----------
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Sydney ColsonDNP----------
Sophie CunninghamDNP----------
Aari McDonaldDNP----------
Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Indiana Fever had a 30-25 lead over the Minnesota Lynx at the end of the opening quarter. Kelsey Mitchell scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting for Indiana, while Napheesa Collier had 10 points (4-for-5 shooting) for Minnesota.

The Lynx outscored the Fever 27-15 in the second quarter to take a 52-45 lead into the halftime break. Minnesota ended the opening half on an 11-0 run.

Collier led the Lynx with 14 points and six rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting in the first half. Kayla McBride scored 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Maria Kliundikova added 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting off the bench.

Mitchell led Indiana in the first half with 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting (2-for-2 on 3-pointers). No other Fever player scored in double figures in the first 20 minutes. Aliyah Boston chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

Indiana will next face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Minnesota will return to action on Thursday against the Storm.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

