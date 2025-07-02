Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final

  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 02, 2025 00:56 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
The Indiana Fever squared off against the Minnesota Lynx in a highly anticipated Commissioner’s Cup Final at the Target Center on Tuesday. However, the excitement surrounding the marquee matchup was dampened by the absence of Caitlin Clark, who was ruled out due to a left groin injury.

In Clark’s absence, the Fever rolled out a starting lineup of Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Aari McDonald, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. The Lynx countered with a strong starting five featuring Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams.

The Lynx wasted no time seizing control, with Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams knocking down 3-pointers to build an early nine-point advantage. On the other end, the Fever leaned on Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald for offense. Mitchell put up four points while McDonald added five on efficient shooting to keep Indiana within reach.

Sydney Colson came off the bench and provided a much-needed spark for the Fever, knocking down a 3-pointer that helped jumpstart their sluggish offense. Despite her contribution, the Lynx maintained control and closed out the first quarter with a 20-12 lead, carrying an eight-point advantage into the second period.

Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston continued to struggle offensively, with Howard missing her first five shot attempts and Boston misfiring on her first six. Boston eventually broke the slump with a much-needed basket, while Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald kept the Fever afloat, chipping away at the deficit and bringing Indiana within two points.

Sophie Cunningham provided a spark in the second quarter, knocking down two clutch 2-pointers, the second of which gave the Fever the lead at 28-27. Indiana's defense ramped up in the second period, stifling the Lynx and allowing Stephanie White’s squad to head into halftime with a 32-27 advantage.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score (July 1)

Indiana Fever

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Lexie Hull SF7:1000-00-00-000000000-9
Natasha Howard PF17:3605000-661003693110167
Aliyah Boston C16:251812.500-00-4485020125
Kelsey Mitchell SG17:2841136.403000-0000100086
Aari McDonald PG12:233475125000-033031017-9
Sophie Cunningham12:502450245000-03300001614
Sydney Colson10:0914251333.300-10120000313
Makayla Timpson5:5900-00-00-000001010-2
Caitlin Clark0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Brianna Turner0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Minnesota Lynx

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Bridget Carleton SF16:0002001000-0221000103
Napheesa Collier PF15:183933.301000-033222116-5
Alanna Smith C13:593742.91333.300-022100027-5
Kayla McBride SG16:251110000-00-011100002-5
Courtney Williams PG16:292633.31110000-044340025-1
Natisha Hiedeman8:4901000-1250000020001-5
Jessica Shepard8:182210000-00-123010024-7
Maria Kliundikova4:421110000-00-0110000120
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Diamond Miller0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Alissa Pili0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Karlie Samuelson0:0000-00-00-0000000000

Note: The Box score is updated till halftime.

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

