Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final

The Indiana Fever squared off against the Minnesota Lynx in a highly anticipated Commissioner’s Cup Final at the Target Center on Tuesday. However, the excitement surrounding the marquee matchup was dampened by the absence of Caitlin Clark, who was ruled out due to a left groin injury.
In Clark’s absence, the Fever rolled out a starting lineup of Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Aari McDonald, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. The Lynx countered with a strong starting five featuring Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams.
The Lynx wasted no time seizing control, with Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams knocking down 3-pointers to build an early nine-point advantage. On the other end, the Fever leaned on Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald for offense. Mitchell put up four points while McDonald added five on efficient shooting to keep Indiana within reach.
Sydney Colson came off the bench and provided a much-needed spark for the Fever, knocking down a 3-pointer that helped jumpstart their sluggish offense. Despite her contribution, the Lynx maintained control and closed out the first quarter with a 20-12 lead, carrying an eight-point advantage into the second period.
Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston continued to struggle offensively, with Howard missing her first five shot attempts and Boston misfiring on her first six. Boston eventually broke the slump with a much-needed basket, while Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald kept the Fever afloat, chipping away at the deficit and bringing Indiana within two points.
Sophie Cunningham provided a spark in the second quarter, knocking down two clutch 2-pointers, the second of which gave the Fever the lead at 28-27. Indiana's defense ramped up in the second period, stifling the Lynx and allowing Stephanie White’s squad to head into halftime with a 32-27 advantage.
Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score (July 1)
Indiana Fever
Minnesota Lynx
Note: The Box score is updated till halftime.