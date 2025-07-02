Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 1 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final

The Indiana Fever squared off against the Minnesota Lynx in a highly anticipated Commissioner’s Cup Final at the Target Center on Tuesday. However, the excitement surrounding the marquee matchup was dampened by the absence of Caitlin Clark, who was ruled out due to a left groin injury.

Ad

In Clark’s absence, the Fever rolled out a starting lineup of Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Aari McDonald, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. The Lynx countered with a strong starting five featuring Napheesa Collier, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Lynx wasted no time seizing control, with Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams knocking down 3-pointers to build an early nine-point advantage. On the other end, the Fever leaned on Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald for offense. Mitchell put up four points while McDonald added five on efficient shooting to keep Indiana within reach.

Sydney Colson came off the bench and provided a much-needed spark for the Fever, knocking down a 3-pointer that helped jumpstart their sluggish offense. Despite her contribution, the Lynx maintained control and closed out the first quarter with a 20-12 lead, carrying an eight-point advantage into the second period.

Ad

Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston continued to struggle offensively, with Howard missing her first five shot attempts and Boston misfiring on her first six. Boston eventually broke the slump with a much-needed basket, while Kelsey Mitchell and Aari McDonald kept the Fever afloat, chipping away at the deficit and bringing Indiana within two points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sophie Cunningham provided a spark in the second quarter, knocking down two clutch 2-pointers, the second of which gave the Fever the lead at 28-27. Indiana's defense ramped up in the second period, stifling the Lynx and allowing Stephanie White’s squad to head into halftime with a 32-27 advantage.

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score (July 1)

Indiana Fever

Ad

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS Plus/Minus Lexie Hull SF 7:10 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -9 Natasha Howard PF 17:36 0 5 0 0 0 - 6 6 100 3 6 9 3 1 1 0 1 6 7 Aliyah Boston C 16:25 1 8 12.5 0 0 - 0 0 - 4 4 8 5 0 2 0 1 2 5 Kelsey Mitchell SG 17:28 4 11 36.4 0 3 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 8 6 Aari McDonald PG 12:23 3 4 75 1 2 50 0 0 - 0 3 3 0 3 1 0 1 7 -9 Sophie Cunningham 12:50 2 4 50 2 4 50 0 0 - 0 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 6 14 Sydney Colson 10:09 1 4 25 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 13 Makayla Timpson 5:59 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 -2 Caitlin Clark 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brianna Turner 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Minnesota Lynx

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS Plus/Minus Bridget Carleton SF 16:00 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 Napheesa Collier PF 15:18 3 9 33.3 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 3 3 2 2 2 1 1 6 -5 Alanna Smith C 13:59 3 7 42.9 1 3 33.3 0 0 - 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 7 -5 Kayla McBride SG 16:25 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 -5 Courtney Williams PG 16:29 2 6 33.3 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 4 4 3 4 0 0 2 5 -1 Natisha Hiedeman 8:49 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 2 50 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 -5 Jessica Shepard 8:18 2 2 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 2 3 0 1 0 0 2 4 -7 Maria Kliundikova 4:42 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Diamond Miller 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alissa Pili 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Karlie Samuelson 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: The Box score is updated till halftime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More