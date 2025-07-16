  • home icon
  Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty game player stats and box score for July 16 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 17, 2025 00:28 GMT
WNBA: JUN 14 New York Liberty at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
The Indiana Fever and New York Liberty battled on Wednesday (Image source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and New York Liberty battled on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Coming into the game, Indiana (12-10) is on a three-game winning streak. On the other hand, New York, owners of the league's second-best record (14-6), has won two straight games.

The teams have split their first two meetings this season. The Liberty won 90-88 on May 25, while the Fever had a 102-88 victory on June 15. Following the All-Star break, Indiana and New York will have a rematch on Tuesday.

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich70030003-40-11-18
Breanna Stewart139510025-80-13-315
Nyara Sabally02210230-00-00-014
Sabrina Ionescu122400004-102-62-28
Natasha Cloud93100104-61-30-014
Isabelle Harrison41020012-20-00-01
Kennedy Burke31200001-31-10-07
Marine Johannès30201101-21-20-08
Rebekah Gardner21011001-10-00-00
Jonquel JonesDNP----------
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sophie Cunningham52010102-61-40-0-14
Natasha Howard83111203-70-12-2-18
Aliyah Boston52511000-40-05-6-13
Aari McDonald21210101-50-30-0-14
Kelsey Mitchell132000004-82-43-4-12
Damiris Dantas53010002-51-20-01
Sydney Colson00100000-20-10-0-1
Lexie Hull03010100-00-00-0-4
Caitlin ClarkDNP----------
Makayla TimpsonDNP----------
Brianna TurnerDNP----------
Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty had a 32-24 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the opening quarter. Sabrina Ionescu scored 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. On the other hand, Kelsey Mitchell had eight points for Indiana.

New York outscored Indiana 21-14 in the second quarter to take a 53-38 lead into the halftime break. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 5-for-8. Ionescu added 12 points and four assists, while Natasha Cloud scored nine points on 4-for-6.

Mitchell led the Fever with 13 points on 4-for-8 (2-for-4 from 3-point range) in the first half. Natasha Howard added eight points on 3-for-7. Aliyah Boston contributed five points and five assists, but went 0-for-4 from the field.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

