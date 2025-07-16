Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty game player stats and box score for July 16 | 2025 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever and New York Liberty battled on Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Coming into the game, Indiana (12-10) is on a three-game winning streak. On the other hand, New York, owners of the league's second-best record (14-6), has won two straight games.

The teams have split their first two meetings this season. The Liberty won 90-88 on May 25, while the Fever had a 102-88 victory on June 15. Following the All-Star break, Indiana and New York will have a rematch on Tuesday.

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Leonie Fiebic h 7 0 0 3 0 0 0 3-4 0-1 1-1 8 Breanna Stewart 13 9 5 1 0 0 2 5-8 0-1 3-3 15 Nyara Sabally 0 2 2 1 0 2 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 14 Sabrina Ionescu 12 2 4 0 0 0 0 4-10 2-6 2-2 8 Natasha Cloud 9 3 1 0 0 1 0 4-6 1-3 0-0 14 Isabelle Harrison 4 1 0 2 0 0 1 2-2 0-0 0-0 1 Kennedy Burke 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-1 0-0 7 Marine Johannès 3 0 2 0 1 1 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 8 Rebekah Gardner 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 Jonquel Jones DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sophie Cunningha m 5 2 0 1 0 1 0 2-6 1-4 0-0 -14 Natasha Howard 8 3 1 1 1 2 0 3-7 0-1 2-2 -18 Aliyah Boston 5 2 5 1 1 0 0 0-4 0-0 5-6 -13 Aari McDonald 2 1 2 1 0 1 0 1-5 0-3 0-0 -14 Kelsey Mitchell 13 2 0 0 0 0 0 4-8 2-4 3-4 -12 Damiris Dantas 5 3 0 1 0 0 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 1 Sydney Colson 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -1 Lexie Hull 0 3 0 1 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Caitlin Clark DNP - - - - - - - - - - Makayla Timpson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brianna Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty had a 32-24 lead over the Indiana Fever at the end of the opening quarter. Sabrina Ionescu scored 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. On the other hand, Kelsey Mitchell had eight points for Indiana.

New York outscored Indiana 21-14 in the second quarter to take a 53-38 lead into the halftime break. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 5-for-8. Ionescu added 12 points and four assists, while Natasha Cloud scored nine points on 4-for-6.

Mitchell led the Fever with 13 points on 4-for-8 (2-for-4 from 3-point range) in the first half. Natasha Howard added eight points on 3-for-7. Aliyah Boston contributed five points and five assists, but went 0-for-4 from the field.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

