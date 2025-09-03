Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 2 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury matched up in an interconference regular-season game at PHX Arena on Tuesday. Stephanie White’s Fever entered the game with a 21-19 record, sitting in seventh place in the league standings. Nate Tibbetts’ Mercury came in with a 25-14 record, occupying fourth place.The Fever started the game with a lineup of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, Odyssey Sims and Natasha Howard. The Mercury countered with a lineup featuring Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, Akoa Makani and Natasha Mack.It was the Kelsey Mitchell show in the first quarter, as the Fever guard erupted for 15 points in the opening period. The Mercury had no answers for Mitchell’s speed and red-hot shooting, as the three-time All-Star once again proved why she deserves to be in the conversation for the MVP award.Despite Mitchell’s brilliance, Indiana didn’t hold the lead after the first quarter. Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper combined for 17 points to give the Mercury a 25-23 advantage.Note: Scores will be added at halftime.