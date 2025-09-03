  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 2 | 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 2 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 03, 2025 02:25 GMT
Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 2 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury matched up in an interconference regular-season game at PHX Arena on Tuesday. Stephanie White’s Fever entered the game with a 21-19 record, sitting in seventh place in the league standings. Nate Tibbetts’ Mercury came in with a 25-14 record, occupying fourth place.

Ad

The Fever started the game with a lineup of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, Odyssey Sims and Natasha Howard. The Mercury countered with a lineup featuring Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally, Akoa Makani and Natasha Mack.

It was the Kelsey Mitchell show in the first quarter, as the Fever guard erupted for 15 points in the opening period. The Mercury had no answers for Mitchell’s speed and red-hot shooting, as the three-time All-Star once again proved why she deserves to be in the conversation for the MVP award.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Despite Mitchell’s brilliance, Indiana didn’t hold the lead after the first quarter. Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper combined for 17 points to give the Mercury a 25-23 advantage.

Note: Scores will be added at halftime.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications