  • Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Aug 03, 2025 20:33 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Player Stats and Box Score for Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Aug. 3 (image credit: getty)

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm was one of the four games scheduled on Sunday. Two teams with similar records faced each other for the second time this season, with the Fever winning the first matchup.

The first quarter was a close one, ending with Indiana leading by one point 17-16. While Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor led the Storm with four points each, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham led the Fever with six and five points.

The second quarter saw Indiana's starting lineup rise to the challenge to take a big lead. Aliyah Boston, Damiris Dantas and Aari McDonald made big contributions on the offensive end. By halftime, the Fever took a 42-34 advantage behind Cunningham’s 10 points and Howard’s 12. Seattle had no player in double digits.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm game player stats and box score for Aug. 3

Seattle Storm player stats and box score for Aug. 3

Player PTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Gabby Williams641000
Nneka Ogwumike700101
Ezi Magbegor400000
Erica Wheeler212400
Skylar Diggins732003
Dominique Malonga422001
Tiffany Mitchell 2
Lexie Brown
Alysha Clark
Indiana Fever player stats and box score for Aug. 3

PlayerPTSREBASTSTL BLKTO
Kelsey Mitchell412101
Natasha Howard1234001
Aliyah Boston681202
Sophie Cunningham1021000
Aari McDonald415003
Sydney Colson000011
Chloe Bibby 0 2 1000
Lexie Hull 0 11000
Caitlin Clark - - ----
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
