Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm was one of the four games scheduled on Sunday. Two teams with similar records faced each other for the second time this season, with the Fever winning the first matchup.

The first quarter was a close one, ending with Indiana leading by one point 17-16. While Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor led the Storm with four points each, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham led the Fever with six and five points.

The second quarter saw Indiana's starting lineup rise to the challenge to take a big lead. Aliyah Boston, Damiris Dantas and Aari McDonald made big contributions on the offensive end. By halftime, the Fever took a 42-34 advantage behind Cunningham’s 10 points and Howard’s 12. Seattle had no player in double digits.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm game player stats and box score for Aug. 3

Seattle Storm player stats and box score for Aug. 3

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Gabby Williams 6 4 1 0 0 0 Nneka Ogwumike 7 0 0 1 0 1 Ezi Magbegor 4 0 0 0 0 0 Erica Wheeler 2 1 2 4 0 0 Skylar Diggins 7 3 2 0 0 3 Dominique Malonga 4 2 2 0 0 1 Tiffany Mitchell 2 Lexie Brown Alysha Clark

Indiana Fever player stats and box score for Aug. 3

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Kelsey Mitchell 4 1 2 1 0 1 Natasha Howard 12 3 4 0 0 1 Aliyah Boston 6 8 1 2 0 2 Sophie Cunningham 10 2 1 0 0 0 Aari McDonald 4 1 5 0 0 3 Sydney Colson 0 0 0 0 1 1 Chloe Bibby 0 2 1 0 0 0 Lexie Hull 0 1 1 0 0 0 Caitlin Clark - - - - - -

