Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever will visit Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Storm in one of four WNBA games slated for Tuesday. This has been a different season for both teams. The Storm have done well and are fifth (9-5) in the standings, trailing the Atlanta Dream at fourth (10-4) by one game.
Meanwhile, the Fever have struggled and are 6-7 for the season, holding the seventh position in the standings. They are on a two-game losing streak, having lost to the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces.
On the other hand, the Storm have momentum on their side, having won six of their last seven games. They have won three games in a row against the LA Sparks, Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.
Caitlin Clark will look to bounce back against the Storm after having a couple of difficult games. She has gone 10-for-34 from the field and 1-for-17 from 3-point range over her last two outings. This is a rare period of struggle for one of the league's best players.
Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Injury Reports June 24
Seattle Storm injury report
The Seattle Storm have two players listed on their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Fever. Lexie Brown is listed as questionable as she continues to recover from an illness. Her participation remains in doubt.
Lastly, Katie Lou Samuelson tore her ACL during team practice in May. She is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season.
Indiana Fever injury report
DeWanna Bonner remains the only player on the Fever’s injury report for Tuesday’s game. Bonner last suited up for the Fever on June 10 against the Atlanta Dream. Ever since, she has been out due to personal reasons, missing the team’s last four games.
Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups and depth charts, June 24
Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart
The Seattle Storm are expected to start Skylar Diggins, Erica Wheeler, Gabby Williams, Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor.
Indiana Fever predicted starting lineup and depth chart
The Fever are expected to start Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.