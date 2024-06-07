Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (June 7)

The Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics, two teams at the bottom of the WNBA table, will square off for the first time this season. A win by the Fever on Friday will improve their record to 3-9 and send the Mystics to their 11th straight loss. Indiana will try to get the W without Temi Fagbenle (foot) and Damiris Dantas (knee).

The Mystics have had near-wins since the season started but couldn’t get over the hump. They were almost able to pull off their first victory less than 24 hours ago but could not hold off the Chicago Sky. The quick turnaround and the absence of Brittney Sykes will again test Washington’s resolve and grit.

Indiana, who had a brutal 104-68 beatdown at the hands of the New York Liberty five nights ago, is trying to recover from that blow. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston will once again lead the team’s charge.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics: Preview, starting lineups and prediction

Capital One Arena will host the game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics. The game will be shown as it happens on Ion and the WNBA League Pass via a subscription.

Moneyline: Fever (-125) vs. Mystics (+105)

Spread: Fever (-2.0) vs. Mystics (+2.0)

Total (O/U): Fever (u162.5 -110) vs. Mystics (o162.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics: Game preview

The Indiana Fever offense has been better this season compared to what the Washington Mystics has been showing. Indiana’s struggles have come from the other end, ranking dead last in the WNBA in defensive rating (111.8) The second-worst team in that category, the Dallas Wings (103.8), are not even in the same zip code as the Fever.

If the Fever wants to avoid giving Washington its first win of the season, that defense better be good enough on Friday.

The Mystics’ defense has kept them in most of the games they’ve played in. Their problem has been executing their offense, particularly in late-game situations. They will try to contain the Fever and hopefully have enough buckets to put up to finally break out of their 10-game losing slump.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - NaLyssa Smith, F - Aliyah Boston, G - Kelsey Mitchell, G - Kristy Wallace and G - Caitlin Clark will start for the Indiana Fever.

Katie Lou Samuelson, who has had a couple of games playing with the starters, will likely be the first off the bench. Erica Wheeler could also take that role if one of Indiana’s guards struggles.

F - Aaliyah Edwards, C - Stefanie Dolson, G - Julie Vanloo, G - Karlie Samuelson and G - Ariel Atkins will open the game for the Washington Mystics.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had a solid outing for Washington in the loss to Chicago. She might be the first reserve to join the starters.

Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics: Prediction

As bad as Indiana’s defense has been, Washington’s offense seems to be worse because it usually stutters in late-game situations. The Mystics could drag the Fever to a grind-out encounter, but the inept offense might fail again.

Indiana still has a good chance of eking out a win on the road versus Washington.

