"I'm just feeding Aliyah the ball every single game": Caitlin Clark reveals hilarious game plan with Indiana teammate to make her 'life easy' on court

The Indiana Fever have made it official, selecting Iowa`s Caitlin Clark with the number 1 overall pick in this year`s WNBA Draft.

Right after getting selected, the former Hawkeyes star went on record to say that being teammates with fellow former top pick Aliyah Boston is going to make things much easier for her on the court.

Clark`s post-selection presser had nothing but love for Boston, who`s the third-best scorer on the Fever and is coming off an excellent rookie year last season:

Expand Tweet

"Obviously, Aliyah Boston, I mean, there`s so much you could say about her. Rookie of the Year, in my eyes one of the best players in the league. And like I said, as a point guard, my biggest shot is like, I`m just feeding Aliyah the ball every single game. That's what I`m gonna do. Im`ma go like `Hey, go over there, go make a layup. She`s gonna make my life easy."

"She`s incredible. But the thing I love about her is that she's just a great person. She loves the game, she knows the game, she supports the game. And she has a smile that affects a lot of people and brings a lot of joy to the people who watch her, so I can't wait to be her teammate again."

The Indiana Fever have picked excellently with their two consecutive first overall selections. The two have also built a relationship together as former teammates on Team USA.

As Caitlin Clark mentioned, Aliyah Boston is a former Rookie of the Year who`s about to come into her own. The Fever having someone with the former Iowa star`s passing ability is almost like icing in the cake.

Caitlin Clark`s passing could be Indiana's biggest ace

Many who have watched Caitlin Clark this season are understandably right to notice that she`s an elite shooter from the deep. But that completely hides the fact that she`s also elite when it comes to getting her teammates involved, which could play into Indiana`s advantage faster than one might think.

Far from just being the best scorer in the nation in college, the former Iowa star averaged 8.9 assists per game last season (via Sports-Reference). For her entire college career, her average is 8.2.

She was the top passer in the Big Ten and the second-best passer in the entire NCAAW, and the pros are just going to give her far more targets to get dimes to.

Poll : Does Indiana now have an elite 1-2 punch on offense with Clark and Boston? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback