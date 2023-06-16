Aliyah Boston is the 5th player in WNBA history to record at least 150 points, 70 rebounds on 50% FG

Indiana Fever rookie Aliyah Boston is already living up to her expectations. The first-overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft is already making history.

Boston became the fifth player in WNBA history to record 150 points on at least 50 percent shooting and 70 rebounds. She had 19 points and eight rebounds in Indiana’s 92-90 win over the Chicago Sky on Thursday. She went 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

The Fever won on a late jumper by Kelsey Mitchell with 1.1 seconds remaining.

The other four WNBA players to achieve the feat were Chiney Ogwumike, Tina Charles, Yolanda Griffith, and Natalie Williams. Boston was the only one of the group to shoot better than 60 percent.

What is Aliyah Boston's career-high?

Aliyah Boston has scored in double figures in eight of her first ten games. She has also recorded three double-doubles so far this season. Her career high came with 23 points and 14 rebounds in a win against the Washington Mystics on June 13. She went 11-of-14 for 78.6 percent on the night and added six assists.

Boston has shot 60 percent or better in eight of her first ten games. She has struggled a bit from the free throw line. She has shot less than 75 percent from the line, four times this season. She does not take many attempts, as she has only taken more than six free throws in one game.

Boston is averaging 15.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. She leads the league in rebounding so far this season. She is currently 23rd in the league in scoring.

Indiana Fever @IndianaFever ‍ 3 bodies in the paint weren't enough to stop Aliyah Boston from getting the bucket. 3 bodies in the paint weren't enough to stop Aliyah Boston from getting the bucket. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/TXumr6BEjy

The 21-year-old is from the U.S. Virgin Islands, the same place big man Tim Duncan originated. She played college basketball at the University of South Carolina.

Aliyah Boston led South Carolina to the 2022 national championship. She was named national player of the year that season. She averaged a career-high 16.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in her junior season.

Boston was named a first-team All-American three times during her college career and was on the second team in her freshman season. She has also won five gold medals at the junior level, representing the United States.

