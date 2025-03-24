"Indiana are looking for AB 'backup'" - Fever fans react to Caitlin Clark's team signing 6-foot-3 high-scoring forward 

The Indiana Fever is not done bolstering their roster for the 2025 WNBA season as they added 30-year-old forward Jillian Alleyne to a training camp deal, the team announced Monday.

Alleyne is the latest in a slew of signings for Caitlin Clark's team in the offseason, adding veteran depth to their roster following their breakthrough playoff appearance last season.

Alleyne, a 6-foot-3 forward, last played for the Washington Mystics in the 2021 season for just two games. Since leaving the WNBA, she has played in overseas leagues, with the most recent being the Turkish league where she put up an impressive stat line of 18.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Alleyne’s addition was a welcome sight for Fever fans as it gave them more options in the forward slot while adding height to their frontline which includes budding star Aliyah Boston

“Welcome Jillian. I see that Indiana are looking for AB "backup"... If she is able to make the team, I am actually excited to have her. We need a hungry center. Get in the gym with the team!,” a fan said.

“Nice signing!!!,” another fan said.

“İ hope she got main contract because overseas performance amazing,” another fan added.

On the other hand, fans called for the team to save spots for the upcoming rookies who will be picked in the 2025 WNBA draft as the Fever will have two picks in the second round.

“Save some room for draft picks @IndianaFever,” one fan said.

“So I guess no draft this year for that final spot?,” another fan said.

“Training Camp is gonna be loaded with JA, JB and the draft picks! Good luck to all in that last spot!,” one fan added.

Alleyne played two seasons in Israel after her last WNBA stint. She was drafted 20th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2016 but never played for the franchise.

Alleyna was also once a Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree.

Caitlin Clark “excited” for new-look Fever roster

Expected to be the focal point of the Indiana Fever next season, Caitlin Clark expressed her excitement about the veteran additions for next season.

Talking during new Fever DeWanna Bonner’s introductory press conference, Clark said that she is thrilled to see the new players come in with the team.

"I'm really excited. They know what it takes to win…I think it's exactly what we needed,” she said.

Before Alleyne’s signing, the Fever added veterans DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard to the roster for next season.

The youth-laden Fever were bounced off in the first round of the playoffs last year, after making their first postseason appearance since 2016. One of the most glaring problems last season was the team's lack of veteran presence.

