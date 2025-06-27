"Indiana’s season is toast without CC": Fever fans in shambles after 4th loss in Caitlin Clark's absence to lowly Sparks 

The Indiana Fever continued to struggle without superstar guard Caitlin Clark. It has left their fans expressing deep concern in various posts on social media.

Clark sat out the Fever's home game against the LA Sparks on Thursday because of a groin injury and saw her team slump to an 85-75 loss. It was the fourth loss of Indiana in six games without Clark and dropped it to a 7-8 record, a third into the 2025 WNBA campaign.

The loss left Fever fans in shambles who made their thoughts clear on X/Twitter:

"I’m sick to my stomach. Indiana’s season is toast without CC. Look what happened against a terrible team. This hurts the entire WNBA. The league won’t exist without her. Pray for her return," one fan said.

"Another loss. This season has been frustrating, to say the least," another fan wrote.

"Just not fun to watch anymore. Losing to the bottom teams is not a good look," one fan said.

"What a horrible performance," one fan commented.

"I just dont know!" another fan said.

"I think this is a coaching issue," one fan added.

"Fever have great players but it looks the referees and bad coaching are stoping this team," a fan said.

The Fever entered this season with high hopes after bringing in veteran players in the offseason to shore up a roster led by the All-Star trio of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Things, however, have yet to pan out as envisioned as the team has yet to find the consistency needed on both ends. It has not helped either that off-court issues have plagued the Fever, including that of now-waived DeWanna Bonner and coach Stephanie White for personal reasons.

Caitlin Clark remains day-to-day with groin injury

Caitlin Clark is considered day-to-day as she continues to deal with groin issues, leaving the Indiana Fever needing to hold the fort despite their struggles without their main facilitator.

Last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year sustained the injury following their three-game West Coast road trip. She missed their game against the LA Sparks on Thursday, and her availability remains to be determined moving forward.

"I think it's very much a day-to-day thing, how she responds to treatment. I stay in my lane and let our strength and conditioning [staff], and our AT staff do what they do best. But yeah, I found out late last night and then we'll treat it day-to-day," Fever coach Stephanie White said via IndyStar.com.

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream - Source: Imagn

Clark has been up-and-down in her sophomore WNBA campaign so far. In the nine games she has played, she has averaged 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 34 minutes. Of late, Clark has struggled immensely from 3-point territory, going 1-for-23 from deep in her last three games.

Indiana plays again on Friday in a road game against the Dallas Wings.

