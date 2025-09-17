"Indy didn't do anything to make us play poorly": Naz Hillmon and Dream HC downplay Indiana Fever's homecourt advantage influence in Game 2 loss 

Atlanta Dream coach Karl Smesko and Naz Hillmon discounted Indiana Fever's homecourt advantage after the 2025 WNBA Playoffs' 70-66 Game 2 loss on Tuesday. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse was ready and pumped to welcome a visiting team for the first time in 10 years. The Fever stars didn't disappoint despite playing shorthanded without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and many others.While the Fever's incredible defense was one of the key talking points, the fans bringing the heat may have had an influence. That's what many felt, especially after the Seattle Storm and Fever won their respective Game 2s to tie the series, maximizing the new 1-1-1 format, where both teams get to play at home.The Dream didn't think that it played such a critical role. 2025 AP Sixth Player of the Year Hillmon and coach Smesko dished their thoughts after the loss, saying:&quot;They packed the house, they were really loud, it gives them a homecourt advantage, but, I mean, that's going to be, wherever we go,&quot; Smesko said. &quot;It's the playoffs. It's going to be packed, it's going to be loud. We got to play through anything that happens in the game. We've been great on the road all season, today was just kind of an off day.&quot;Hillmon added:&quot;Like coach said, like I'm not just gonna say that Indy didn't do anything to make us play poorly. But I think we're going to be able to make some adjustments, and it's nice when those 3s likely do fall and we're getting a lot of cheers from our home crowd (in Game 3).&quot;The Fever controlled the game from the get-go, getting a six-point lead at the end of the opening 10 minutes. The Dream regained some control to keep the deficit as it is after the half. However, Indiana blew the game wide open in the third, stretching its lead to 15. The Fever punished the Dream with their physicality, forcing turnovers and winning the 50-50 plays, which resulted in the 17-point win.Caitlin Clark and the bench join Fever crowd to suffocate DreamCaitlin Clark and the Fever bench were just as involved as anybody during Tuesday's Game 2 win. Clark, joined by Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby and the subs, were almost as good as the fans when cheering on the team on almost every possession. Their involvement was such that even the Fever's social media had to post highlights of their best moments. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark and Cunningham hopped into the comments, describing their true emotions. Clark called the bench an &quot;elite mob,&quot; while also taking a dig at the refs, while Cunningham hyped the Fever, saying they were back into it by forcing a Game 3.