"Indy about to be a little scary" - Lynx's Courtney Williams shares honest feelings on Caitlin Clark’s Fever becoming hotspot for WNBA free agents

Despite being invested in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, Courtney Williams has paid attention to the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever's offseason moves. The Eastern Conference squad wants to go further than last season and has worked on surrounding its young star with the right talent.

On NBC Sports' "On Her Turf," the veteran guard talked about how different the league would look after several players switched teams. She mentioned Alyssa Thomas going to the Phoenix Mercury before discussing two of the Fever's biggest additions this winter.

"DB (DeWanna Bonner) going to Indy," Williams said. "Natasha Howard going to Indy. ... Indy is about to be stacked. Indy about to be looking good. Indy about to be a little scary. We ain't scared, but they're going to be a little scary for other people."

Bonner and Howard are just two of several moves the Fever made this offseason. They also brought in Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury via trade, signed Sydney Colson from the Las Vegas Aces and landed two-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection Brianna Turner in free agency.

The Fever look like a strong candidate to join the top three teams in the league (New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx), but time will tell if all their pieces click and give Stephanie White and Caitlin Clark a chance to win it all.

Seattle Storm star shuts down notion of WNBA veterans hating Caitlin Clark

During Caitlin Clark's WNBA rookie season, a common narrative was that WNBA veterans hated her and were trying to hurt her somehow. Seattle Storm star Lexie Brown praised the team's front office for putting together a solid team and said that opponents weren't happy to face Clark's abilities, but were more than willing to join her in Indiana.

"I think all the noise from last year, obviously it's gonna be there, but you add a ton of veterans that supposedly were 'hating' on the rookies, but all wanted to go play with her. Like, they wasn't hating," Brown said on the "Full Circle Podcast" on Feb. 8.

"They was p***ed that we had to chase her around all the time. But if you get the opportunity to play next to a player like that, you're gonna take it."

Indiana carries high expectations for 2025, and opponents naming it among the teams that could surprise everybody only confirms it did a good job.

